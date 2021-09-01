Legendary Bollywood Actress Saira Banu Put Into Intensive Care Unit After Suffering Heart Attack

Veteran Bollywood actress Saira Banu has been rushed to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital after suffering a minor heart attack three days ago. She is being treated in an intensive care unit (ICU), a close family member revealed to the Indian media on Wednesday.
Banu, who suffered a personal tragedy with the death of her husband and Indian screen icon Dilip Kumar in July of this year, has reportedly not been doing well.
A family member, who has been by her side all this time, revealed that she was also experiencing a drop in oxygen levels and blood pressure but is now doing better.
— Ruchita Mishra (@rucchitamishra) September 1, 2021
Banu's husband, Dilip Kumar, died at the age of 98 due to age-related health issues. He was given full state honours and his last rites saw a sea of fans and well-wishers paying respects on his final journey.
