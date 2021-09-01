'Possible Axis of China, Pakistan, and Taliban a Cause of Worry', Warns Ex-Indian Minister

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), under the current presidency of India, on Monday adopted Resolution 2593. It coincided with the departure of the last US troops from Afghanistan late on 30 August. India assumed the presidency of the UNSC on 1 August for one month.

P. Chidambaram, a former Indian minister of home affairs, has said that it is too early for India to congratulate itself on a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on Afghanistan adopted on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the key Congress leader also warned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led federal government about a possible axis of China, Pakistan, and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan saying it is a cause of worry.

The government is congratulating itself for the UNSC resolution on Afghanistan adopted yesterday



'Resolution' has two meanings. The first is that the issue has been 'resolved' or settled to India's satisfaction. That is not what happened at the UNSC — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 1, 2021

The second meaning is that we have put our wishes on paper and got some others to sign that paper! That is what happened at UNSC yesterday



It is too premature to congratulate ourselves. The possible axis of China, Pakistan and Taliban-controlled Afghanistan is a cause for worry — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 1, 2021

​India on Tuesday said the UNSC's resolution on Afghanistan adopted overnight addresses New Delhi's key concerns regarding Afghanistan, where the Taliban* has taken over the reins of power.

The UNSC resolution, drafted by the US, the UK, and France, demands that Afghan territory not be used to threaten or attack any other country or to shelter or train terrorists.

Earlier on Tuesday, India for the first time admitted to having held diplomatic talks with the Taliban. Ambassador Deepak Mittal, India's envoy to Qatar, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban's Political Office.

India raised its concerns about the use of Afghan territory by terrorists, while Stanekzai assured him that these issues will be positively addressed.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.