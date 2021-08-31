TribalLivesMatter: Netizens Link Man’s Lynching With George Floyd, Slam Bollywood's Silence

Calling Bollywood celebs and other public figures "hypocrites", a number of netizens have hit out at them for keeping silent over the lynching of a tribal man in India's Madhya Pradesh state on 26 August.
As a video clip of the brutal incident went viral on social media, people felt shocked and outraged over what happened in Neemuch District last Thursday to a man named Kanhaiyalal Bheel. Although he died on Friday, people only learned about the incident on Saturday when one of his friends filed a police complaint and six people were arrested.
With #TribalLivesMatter, netizens have sparked a social media uproar, asking people to speak up for justice for Bheel.
Speak loudly- #TribalLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/s2qIAcEOBU— Meena Kotwal (@KotwalMeena) August 31, 2021
Drawing a comparison with the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was murdered by a police officer during an arrest, some netizens recalled how numerous Indian celebs had voiced their anger and demanded justice for Floyd.
Yet many Indian netizens wondered why the same celebs haven't bothered to speak out against the murder of a person in their own country.
Speak up, India! Not just Bollywood, but every Indian, PLEASE speak up! (Although yes, it is necessary to point to the hypocrisy of those Bollywood stars who are afraid to say a word on sensitive Indian political issues but get brave with #BlackLivesMatter). #TribalLivesMatter https://t.co/YNIzMyvPCf— Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) August 31, 2021
Bollywood wouldn’t utter a single word because raising voice for tribal may malign their image and also they wouldn’t get any publicity for that. #TribalLivesMatter https://t.co/jLVOk7bmFo— D sagar (@Dharmindersagar) August 30, 2021
Indians are hyperopic (bollywood, sports persons & commoners) they don't see what happening in our country but they are sympathetic & voice out for what happening in other countries.— 🔥 ASUR 🔥 (@4m_raj) August 31, 2021
If blacks were Indian, they wouldn't care either for #Blacklivesmatter #TribalLivesMatter https://t.co/F7KTqiP9FF
They are waiting for one message from their master , which they can copy paste , or they will stay quiet on every thing going on india and are free to talk about things going around the world #Bollywood #TribalLivesMatter https://t.co/MzeJjyZ5S7— Dr. Amanpreet kaur (@amanmangat08) August 30, 2021
