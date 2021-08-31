'Niagara Falls in Delhi?': Indian Capital Stressed Under Rains, Watch Water Pouring From Bridge

The city of Delhi on Tuesday witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, leading to traffic snarls as waterlogging was witnessed in several areas.
At many places several-hour traffic jams and detours were experienced by people, adding to their woes.
The city is set to witness civic body polls next year, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government set to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal body. Congress is the other main opposition party.
Indian Youth Congress leader Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata shared a video on Twitter in which waterlogging conditions erupted along bridges and roads. He took a jab at the government and civic authorities by comparing the rainfall to "Niagara Falls".
It's Delhi, not Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/cuMJMQsqzn— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 31, 2021
Not just Srinivasan, but many other netizens also shared videos of "traffic snarls and waterlogging" on social media.
Delhi Rain...— snehanshu shekhar (@snehanshus) August 31, 2021
Several area flooded pic.twitter.com/7ykjgBVoGV
You can swim here at Lodhi Road! An hour of baarish does this #delhirains pic.twitter.com/HEDfvWO8B9— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) August 31, 2021
#Delhirains pouring in Asaf Ali Road continuously @SkymetWeather pic.twitter.com/z7goUfc5Cp— Jatin Singh (@JATINSKYMET) August 31, 2021
The story of a Rainy day in #Delhi #Traffic #TrafficAlert #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/sAxx7MG0I4— Gonika Arora (@AroraGonika) August 31, 2021
I asked my sister to click and send me good pictures of Delhi's rain when she was going out today.— Azwar (@olddelhigirl) August 31, 2021
Here's what she sent 😒 #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/o7nXIfJFTE
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for all areas in the NCR for two days - 31 August and 1 September. The orange alert is said to be a warning for 6 cm to 20 cm of rain in 24 hours, with potential disruptions to transport and power supplies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)