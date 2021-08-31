Politician's Son Reportedly Among 7 Killed in Major Car Crash in India - Photos, Videos

Seven people aged between 20-30 reportedly died in a car crash that happened in Bengaluru in the Indian state of Karnataka.
The deceased include three women and the son of Y Prakash, a parliamentarian from the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu, NDTV reported, citing police officials.
Visuals purportedly from the accident site show the sports car crushed into pieces. CCTV footage has also emerged showing the car losing control.
#WATCH— Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) August 31, 2021
7 persons in #Bengaluru die in road accident after they #Audi Q3 they were traveling hit the wall in Koramangala in the early hours of Tuesday. @DarshanDevaiahB @IEBengaluru @IExpressSouth @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/mtXOkGS2kr
7 people died in car accident in Koramangala, Bengaluru. Audi Q3 car was apparently of Hosur DMK MLA Y Prakash, that rammed an electric pole resulting in spot death of six persons. And 7th person died on the way to hospital. MLA's son & Daughter in law died in the accident. pic.twitter.com/QdYBL1ciaU— Pinky Rajpurohit (ABP News) 🇮🇳 (@Madrassan_Pinky) August 31, 2021
