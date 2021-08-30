Sumit Antil Wins Second Gold Medal for India at Tokyo Paralympics, Sets New World Record

Sumit Antil became the fifth Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Paralympic Games after swimmer Murlikant Petkar in 1972, Devendra Jhajharia in 2004 and 2016, Thangavelu Mariyappan in 2016, and Avani Lekhara this year.

The dream run for India at the Tokyo Paralympics continued on Monday as para javelin thrower Sumit Antil won a gold medal in the men’s javelin F64 category with a throw of 68.55 metres.

Antil smashed the world record not once, not twice, but thrice during the final. He threw 66.95 metres in his first attempt to set the new world record, before bettering it with his second throw. Then in his fifth attempt, he again set a new world record with a throw of 68.55 metres.

​Fellow Indian Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth in the event, with a best throw of 62.20 metres.

Australia's Michal Burian won the silver medal with his best attempt at 66.29 metres, while Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku took home the bronze medal.

In 2015, Antil lost his left leg below the knee in a road accident which ruined his dreams to become a pro-wrestler. He did not want to give up sports and in 2017, he started training as a para-athlete after introduction to it by another para-athlete.

​Congratulations poured in on Twitter soon after he won the gold medal.

Our athletes continue to shine at the #Paralympics! The nation is proud of Sumit Antil’s record-breaking performance in the Paralympics.

Congratulations Sumit for winning the prestigious Gold medal. Wishing you all the best for the future. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021

Congratulations to Sumit Antil for the #Gold .

The nation applauds your record-breaking grit and determination.

#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/LJdKV0uxNz — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil sets a new World Record and wins🥇 for India in the Javelin Throw F64 event.



Phenomenal day for 🇮🇳 at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics with a second Gold medal win. pic.twitter.com/o3UFQ2SGyL — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 30, 2021

Third WR by Sumit Antil in 5 attempts, holds top spot with his best throw of 68.55m.



Another Gold for India! Sumit Antil breaking the world record thrice in the men's javelin F64! Absolutely astonishing display of strength to cap off an excellent day for India in the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics! Take a bow young man! #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021

Sumit Antil wins the gold!!!! 🥇

Tiranga will be at the top again today! 🇮🇳❤🥺

Earlier in the day, Avani Lekhara won a gold medal in shooting, while Devendra Jhajharia and Sunder Singh scooped silver and bronze medals respectively in the men's javelin F46 category and Yogesh Kathunia won a silver medal in discus throw.

With seven medals already, India has already registered its best-ever haul at the Paralympic Games.