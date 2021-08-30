Rescue Op Underway as Two Dead, Five Buried Under Debris Following Cloudburst in India - Video

Two people have died and five others are believed to be buried under debris after a cloudburst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.
State Chief Pushkar Singh Dhami tweeted in Hindi on Monday: "The news of the deaths of two people and five others buried under debris due to a landslide near the village of Jumma in the Pithoragarh district is tragic. Instructions have been given to intensify a rescue mission after discussions with the district magistrate. I pray to God for the safety of the people trapped there".
Pithoragarh district has seen incessant rainfall for the last four to five days, leading to several landslides.
District Magistrate of Pithoragarh Ashish Chauhan told the media that teams from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a border guard force of India, have been sent to the village of Jumma, where the cloudburst occurred.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert in the Nainital, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh districts of Uttarakhand for 29-30 August, forecasting heavy rainfall in these areas.
