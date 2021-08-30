Avani Lekhara Becomes First Indian Woman to Win Gold Medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Shooter Avani Lekhara made history on Monday by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women's 10-metre air rifle standing SH1 event.
Overall, she is the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar (1972), javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan (2016).
Aside from Lekhara's triumph, Yogesh Kathunia won a silver medal in discus throw, and Devendra Jhajharia and Sunder Singh took home silver and bronze medals respectively in the javelin throw on Monday.
Twitter has since been inundated with congratulatory messages for the athletes over ther sporting triumphs at the international event.
Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2021
Another daughter of India makes us proud!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 30, 2021
Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at #Paralympics. India is elated by your stellar performance! Our tricolour flies high at the podium due to your phenomenal feat.
Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud ! Many Congratulations on your shot at history ! #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020— Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 30, 2021
What a performance from our champions as we have already crossed our medals tally from Rio 2016. @DevJhajharia does it again, and what an exceptional comeback for @SundarSGurjar. We’re not done yet, stay tuned for more today. Do keep the support going! #Praise4Para@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/fMHXPDVFt6— Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 30, 2021
Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Singh Gurjar have won #Silver and #Bronze respectively in Men’s Javelin Throw F46 event.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 30, 2021
Big congratulations!
This has been a good morning for sports in India. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kjcoherRj2
🇮🇳 @SundarSGurjar takes #Bronze in Men's #Javelin F46 with a Season Best throw of 64.01 mtrs!!🥉 #Praise4Para #Tokyoparalympics2020 #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #paraathletics @Media_SAI @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/tum2Mop71K— pooja gurnani (@poojagurnani12) August 30, 2021
It's a Golden Day!! #GoldenGirl @AvaniLekhara wins India's First medal in @ShootingPara & it's a #GOLD!!! 🥇 Avani has equalled the World Record to achieve this feat!✨ This is unparalleled, first Indian Woman in @Olympics or @Paralympics ever to win GOLD.#Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/hxJoP1edCi— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 30, 2021
The #Paralympians are doing an extraordinary job. 7 medals already with 1 gold courtesy of Avani Lekhara. Hope they receive the same adulation and rewards as the #Olympians. #Tokyoparalympics2020 is turning historic for India.— Chirag Gupta (@ChiragG14) August 30, 2021
A round of applause and salute to @AvaniLekhara #DevendraJhajharia #yogeshkathuniya #SundarSinghGurjar #VinodKumar #NishadKumar #BhavinabenPatel for outshining at #Tokyoparalympics2020 and making India proud. You all are the stars of India!— The Commoner🇮🇳 (@TheCommoner6) August 30, 2021
@AvaniLekhara says in her bio "Life consists not holding good cards, but playing those cards you hold well" | Congratulations to this little wonder for cracking the #GoldMedal #Tokyoparalympics2020 #TokyoParalympics @rahulkhare1 @NandiGuptaBJP— Gaurav Virendra Agrawal (@GauravVirendraA) August 30, 2021
What a historic feat by #AvaniLekhara on becoming the first ever Indian women to win a #Paralympics Gold. A landmark ocassion in Indian sports.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 30, 2021
And with #YogeshKathuniya delivering an outstanding performance to bring home a Silver, India now has 5 medals in the #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/CQiwDjAH82
