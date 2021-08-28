'Tremendous Milestone': Bill Gates Hails India for Administering Over 10 Mln Vaccine Doses in a Day

American billionaire and philanthropist Bill Gates has congratulated India for reaching a "tremendous milestone" by administering a record number of COVID vaccine doses in a single day – 10 million.
The Microsoft co-founder tagged the Twitter handles of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and called the milestone a result of "collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers."
Congratulations, India, on reaching this tremendous milestone. The collective efforts of the government, R&D community, vaccine manufacturers, and millions of health workers have made this feat possible. @PMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA https://t.co/cmvQiAfSZG— Bill Gates (@BillGates) August 27, 2021
The chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Soumya Swaminathan, praised India on Friday for vaccinating 50 percent of the adult population with at least one dose.
India achieves 50% coverage (at least one dose) of adult populn - > 620 million doses administered, 10 million in the past day! Congratulations to the thousands of personnel involved. Vaccination, along with public health & individual preventive measures will protect everyone!— Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) August 27, 2021
PM Modi also called the goal a "momentous feat" for the country and applauded people for getting vaccinated and making the inoculation drive a success.
Record vaccination numbers today!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 27, 2021
Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success.
India has registered over 46,759 new COVID cases over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected hitting 32,649,947, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.
The death toll from the disease has reached 437,370 people, with 509 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 31.85 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.
All comments
Show new comments (0)