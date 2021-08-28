'Brutal' Police Crackdown on Protesting Farmers in India's Haryana Sparks Outrage

Since November 2020, tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting against three controversial farm laws brought in by the Narendra Modi government.

Dramatic footage of Haryana police beating up farmers for blocking the national highway amid the ongoing protests against the trio of agricultural laws has sparked an uproar social media.

At least ten people were injured in the police crackdown during the rally at Haryana's Karnal highway on Saturday.

Protesting against the farm laws passed by the Narendra Modi government last year, farmers tried to block the highway and stop the convoy of state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief OP Dhankar, who was on his way to attend a state-level meeting chaired by Haryana State Chief Manohar Lal Khattar.

Several videos doing the rounds on the internet show Haryana police baton charging the farmers.

#WATCH | Haryana: Police baton charged farmers who were protesting at Bastara toll plaza area in Karnal pic.twitter.com/NlYiUnDJMr — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021​

Reacting to the clash between the police and farmers, Khattar told Indian media, "Obstructing official work is against democracy. If they wanted to protest, they should've done it peacefully. If they jam highways & throw stones at police, then the police will also take steps to maintain law and order. We'll look into it and take necessary action."

However, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Modi government and tweeted in Hindi: “When the blood of the farmer is shed, India bows its head in shame."

Angered by the police reaction to the protesting farmers, many people in Haryana are now blocking major roads including the Kurukshetra and Delhi-Amritsar highway, causing traffic jams.

Calling the police crackdown "brutal," the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a coalition of over 40 Indian farmers' unions, has called on farmers across the state to block the national highways in protest against the attack.

Toll Plaza Shimla Highway Blocked by farmers after today's lathicharge in Karnal.#TalibaniKhattarSarkar #किसान_विरोधी_खट्टर pic.twitter.com/W0NVYq6r95 — Rofl ਜੱਟ (@fromtrctr2twitr) August 28, 2021​

Punjab’s farmers in solidarity with Haryana’s farmers have now blocked KMP. Delhi has been completely blocked from all sides now. #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/fGbXG26A7O — Amaan (@amaanbali) August 28, 2021​

Netizens expressed solidarity for the farmers and condemned the use of force:

The BJP govt in Haryana has pushed all limits of decency.



To attack our farmers with such viciousness epitomises the insensitivity of the Modi govt.#किसान_विरोधी_भाजपा#FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/jWiXGFiI1v — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 28, 2021​

Haryana Police officers should not act like goonda party of state govt.

Officials should remember that they took oath to protect people of Haryana, not to brutally lathicharge protesting farmers. — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) August 28, 2021​