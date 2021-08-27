Ruling BJP Can't Win Election in West Bengal, so Party is Delaying it: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra

On Thursday Trinamool Congress (TMC) party leaders, representing the ruling party of India's West Bengal state, visited the Election Commission to demand by-elections.

India's only woman state chief Mamata Banerjee from Trinamool Congress (TMC) may be forced to step down if by-elections are not held in West Bengal state within two months.

State assembly elections in West Bengal were held in eight phases in March-April this year, when Banerjee-led TMC won by a landslide, humbling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Of the total 294 assembly seats, Banerjee's TMC-alliance won 213 against the BJP's 74 – a by-election for the remaining seven seats will be held.

The victory saw the TMC claim power in the state for the third time in a row.

According to the Constitution, Banerjee can run the state as its chief but she must be elected in six months to retain her post. For this to happen, by-polls must be held by 5 November but so far, no election announcement has been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the apex polling authority of the country.

Sputnik spoke to TMC parliamentarian Mahua Moitra who was among the TMC lawmakers visiting the Election Commission on Thursday.

Sputnik: What prompted the TMC leaders to visit the ECI? How was the meeting?

Mahua Moitra: It went well. Earlier this month, ECI wrote to all the state's major parties and sought their views on the by-election.

We feel that this is the appropriate time to conduct the election. In October, Indian festivals like Kali Puja, Dussehra, Diwali will also be held. At that time, the state government has the responsibility of handling religious gatherings and congregations in the market.

Sputnik: After today's meeting with the ECI are you satisfied?

Mahua Moitra: As of now, we're positive. The ECI is a statutory body, and it is their job to conduct the election. As of today, officials even suggested that if needed, they'll conduct the election in two phases. We're fine even with that.

The ECI is a free institution, and it should not come under the pressure of the BJP. Still, if we see ECI remains redundant then the party will decide.

Sputnik: Do you think in any eventuality, TMC may explore legal options to push through by-elections?

Mahua Moitra: All options are open but let's hope that ECI will conduct an election soon.

Sputnik: What do you think of the BJP alleging that TMC is in a hurry to conduct elections and suggesting that your party should rather focus on handling the COVID-19 situation in the state first?

Mahua Moitra: The BJP conducted an election in West Bengal when the state had more than 80,000 active COVID cases. Now, the number is hardly 800. I cannot reply to the BJP for such nonsense talk. They can't win the by-poll, hence, now, they're coming up with illogical reasons to delay it.