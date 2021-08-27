'Rapes Happen All the Time': Minister's Comment in India's Karnataka Sparks Outrage

The politician in question was trying to defend the government's record of keeping women safe when he make the remark.

A Karnataka state minister has courted controversy by saying "rapes happen all the time" in India.

Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar made the remark following an alleged gang-rape at a tourist site.

"It is not that such incidents are taking place only when our party came to power. Women have been targeted earlier," he stated.

On 24 August, a girl student accompanied by male friend was visiting Chamundi Hills, a popular tourist spot in a forest on the outskirts of Mysuru city. The duo were stalked by a group of about six men. Both were surrounded and asked to hand over their money but when they refused, the boy was beaten up and the girl was allegedly gang-raped.

On Friday, Dr. Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson of the Congress party, slammed Minister Hebbar for his remarks.

Karnataka Minister Shivaram Hebbar says that incidents of gang rape happen all the time. This, after state HM Araga Jnanendra blamed the Mysuru gang-rape victim for the assault. This is BJP's shameful mentality when it comes to women! The sad reality of #beti_bachao_beti_padhao — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 27, 2021 Following Hebbar's controversial statement other politicians from the state's ruling party started saying questionable things as well.

On Friday, state Tourism Minister Anand Singh also said: "Be it young lovers or newly wed couples, they shouldn't go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go. Police can't be deployed at all such spots."

Earlier, on Wednesday, the state's Home Minister Araga Jnanendra blamed the victim for the incident. "She should not have gone there. It is a desolate place. She went there late in the evening. The victim should not have gone to an isolated place at 7:30 pm."

Meanwhile, Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar has criticised Jnanendra's statement, saying it is crazy to suggest people should not be out at 7:30 pm.

The gang rape of a college student in Mysuru has left me shaken. If there’s something worse it is the apathy of the BJP government in bringing her justice.



Former Congress MP Sri VS Ugrappa will lead a team to ensure the culprits are caught and given the strictest punishment. pic.twitter.com/DjC9UTKn23 — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 26, 2021 The controversial comments even prompted the State Chief, Basavaraj S. Bommai on Thursday to rebuke Home Minister Jnanendra and compelled him to apologise. "I just don't agree with the comments made by my Home Minister regarding the gang rape incident. I have advised him to give a clarification."

"I have directed the officials to pursue the matter seriously and update me on developments," Shivakumar added.