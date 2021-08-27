Indians Berate Disney+ Hotstar for 'Glorifying' Mughal 'Invader' Babur in 'The Empire' Series

The online streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar and the makers of 'The Empire' web series have found themselves in hot water as netizens hit out at them for glorifying the Islamic invader Babur.
Calling Babur a "barbaric invader", netizens took to Twitter with the handle #UninstallHotstar and stated that Babur not only looted India but also "killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad and raped women".
Since the launch of its trailer, a section of the internet has raised its voice in protest against the web series and also filed complaints to Hotstar.
However, the grievance officer at Hotstar, appointed under the new Information Technology Rules, 2021, rejected the complaints stating that the series does not glorify Babur.
Reacting to the series, one user wrote: “We can’t glorify murderer and looter in the name of secularism,” and another commented: “Mughal barbarism on Hindus started in Babur’s rule continued in the likes of Jahangir, Akbar, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb. (sic)”
— Kanika singh (@kanika_vission) August 27, 2021
— UnReserved Indian (@UnReservDIndian) August 27, 2021
— Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 27, 2021
— Achintya pandey (अचिन्त्य पांडेय)🇮🇳 (@achintyaapandey) August 27, 2021
— Dipesh Patil (@dipkiller729) August 27, 2021
— 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@aka_dpu) August 27, 2021
Netizens also set their sights on Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, who recently said in an interview that "Mughals were the original nation-builders".
— Aniket Kadam (@MeenaKadam7) August 27, 2021
Produced by Bollywood filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the web series has an impressive star cast that includes Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bambba and Rahul Dev.
Babur was the first Mughal emperor and founder of the Mughal dynasty in the Indian subcontinent in 1519. He fought many bloody battles including the battles of Panipat and Khanwa, and succeeded in securing the dynasty's position in northern India's Delhi city. His empire went on to rule for more than 300 years in India.
All comments
Show new comments (0)