‘Newcomers in BJP Spoiled Relations Between Two Parties,’ Says Shiv Sena Minister

Indian politicians have been slammed in the state of Maharashtra for jumping ship from Shiv Sena to the BJP.

On Friday, Shiv Sena – the ruling party in the Indian state of Maharashtra – once again targeted federal Minister Narayan Rane, saying that the politicians like him who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the reason behind the sour relationship between both parties.

Rane was previously a key leader of Shiv Sena but he switched over to the BJP in 2019. He's currently the federal minister for micro, small, and medium enterprises in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Both Shiv Sena and the BJP have been strong alliance partners for over two decades.

While talking to the media, Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: “The BJP and Shiv Sena had differences of opinion over some issues, but our relationship never turned bitter. Some newcomers in the BJP have spoiled the relationship between the two parties which worked together for 25 years.”

“Their notoriety is similar to that of Bangladeshi and Pakistani infiltrators, who disturb our social harmony in India,” he added.

Making a sarcastic remark about the BJP regarding its efforts to improve relations between the two parties, Raut said: “The way Narayan Rane is acting, he's displaying animosity. What kind of person the BJP has appointed to improve our relationship.”

Earlier this week, Rane took a swipe at State Chief and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly forgetting that India gained its freedom from the British Raj in 1947.

During a public rally in the state's Raigad District, Rane stated: "It's shameful that the state chief doesn't know the year of independence. He leaned back to inquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given [him] a slap."

His statement triggered uproar, with Shiv Sena demanding Rane's arrest – he was apprehended on Tuesday but released on bail later that night.