Amid Turmoil Within Chhattisgarh State Ruling Gov't, Congress Tries to Keep Feuding Leaders Together

Since January, the party appears to be trying hard to control its leaders in the states of Punjab and Rajasthan. The latest turmoil has erupted in Chhattisgarh State where the Health Minister wants to be appointed state chief.

The central leadership of India's main opposition party, Congress, on Friday summoned its senior leader and Chhattisgarh state chief Bhupesh Baghel to New Delhi amid reports of sustained infighting between him and his state Health Minister Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo.

Bhagel is set to meet Rahul Gandhi, the key Congress leader and son of party chief, Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier this week, Deo and Bhagel held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi which lasted three hours to discuss the issue of rotating the state chief's post in Chhattisgarh.

According to the Indian constitution, the victorious party of any state legislature election governs the state for a five-year term.

In December 2018, Congress won the Chhattisgarh election and Baghel was sworn in as the state’s chief. However, Deo also wanted that post since he too has a stronghold in the state. He was one of the main factors which helped Congress to secure 68 of the 90 state assembly seats.

It is claimed that they had agreed to rotate the position of state chief. But now Baghel has dismissed the idea, saying such power-sharing can exist only if there is a coalition government of different parties.

Meanwhile, Baghel completed half his five-year tenure in June this year. Now, Deo wants the state leadership for the rest of the term.

“If a person plays in a team, doesn’t he think about becoming the captain? Everyone thinks about that, but the question is not about his thoughts, it’s about his capabilities. The high command takes the decision,” Deo told reporters on Thursday, hinting that a decision on the matter is pending.

“[Bhupesh Baghel] might be the state chief for 50 years or 10 years or two years. This is not fixed,” the Health Minister added.

According to the Indian daily newspaper, The Hindu, Gandhi is reportedly in favour of the rotational arrangement.