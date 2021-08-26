Register
26 August 2021
    Officials from the Indian mission in Afghanistan and evacuated Indian civilians are pictured after their flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refuelling on the way to Delhi, India, August 17, 2021

    'Give Indian Citizenship to Minorities Fleeing Afghanistan': Sikh Shrines' Chief Bibi Jagir Kaur

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    India
    by
    0 10
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083637781_0:248:3200:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_d40a6063763c1a35d68bca12f383bebb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108261083718758-give-indian-citizenship-to-minorities-fleeing-afghanistan-sikh-shrines-chief-bibi-jagir-kaur/

    The Shiromani Akali Dal, a key regional party in the Indian state of Punjab, has called for changes to the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to accommodate people arriving from Afghanistan. The law grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before 2014.

    Bibi Jagir Kaur is the first female president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC), which is responsible for the management of over 500 Sikh shrines in three Indian states – Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. 

    Bibi Jagir Kaur
    © Photo : Bibi Jagir Kaur/ Facebook
    Bibi Jagir Kaur

    As a senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal political party, she has also served as the tourism and cultural affairs minister of Punjab. She has headed the SGPC, which also deals with the concerns of the Sikh community, for the past two decades.

    She spoke to Sputnik about the need to facilitate citizenship for people from minority communities fleeing Afghanistan in the wake of political turmoil in the country. She also raised concerns about religious shrines in Afghanistan and Pakistan being vandalised. 

    Sputnik: In view of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Afghanistan, which has also affected the Sikh community in the country, how do you expect the Indian government to respond? 

    Bibi Jagir Kaur: Members of Sikh and other minority communities who are fleeing Afghanistan fearing for their lives need to be given Indian citizenship. Only after they attain citizenship will they be able to truly settle down, begin a new life, and avail benefits being given by the Indian government.

    If they do not have citizenship then their life in India will become difficult. This has prompted our party, Shiromani Akali Dal, to write to the federal government demanding changes to the Citizenship Amendment Act. We want the cut off date extended from 2014 to 2021 in view of the crisis in Afghanistan. 

    Sputnik: There were reports from Kabul that many Sikhs have sought help from the Indian government...

    Bibi Jagir Kaur: There were about 260 Sikhs who sought refuge in Kabul. About 100 of those have been evacuated so far and the rest are still awaiting help. There is a panic among them as they are scared of the situation unfolding in the country where the Taliban has seized control of the nation. 

    The federal government should immediately launch a rescue mission and get them safely evacuated. The SGPC has approached the government repeatedly – we have also told the government that we can look after Sikh refugees here in Punjab, as we have a lot of accommodation and other facilities available with us. 

    We are consistently in touch with the federal government urging them to expedite their evacuation. 

    Sputnik: What concerns the SGPC in view of the turmoil gripping Afghanistan?

    Bibi Jagir Kaur: Apart from the safety and security of people in the country, the SGPC is extremely concerned about the large number of gurdwaras (a place of assembly and worship for Sikhs) in Afghanistan. Every single gurdwara has its own unique historical significance. We want these places of worship to be protected. 

    Nearly three weeks ago the Taliban had removed Nishan Sahib [Sikhs' religious flag]  from a gurdwara in Paktia Province. However, it was soon restored to its original place. The gurdwara is a holy place for us as Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion, visited that place. If our gurdwaras are not protected we will lose invaluable parts of history forever and that loss will be irreparable for us. 

    Sputnik: You recently appealed to Pakistan's government as well to look after the Sikh gurdwaras located there. What prompted such a request? 

    Bibi Jagir Kaur: It pains us to see that a large number of Sikh shrines located in Pakistan have been so neglected over a period of several decades that they are in utter ruins.

    Neither are they being maintained nor daily worship service is being performed there. We are concerned that they may be destroyed forever. We had written to the Pakistan government last month asking them to give immediate attention to our historical Gurdwara Nanaksar Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province. We have offered the Pakistan government our services to maintain the holy shrine if they are unable to do the needful. It is in a pitiable condition that its roof caved in. 

    We have also condemned the demolition of the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, the erstwhile Sikh emperor, that was erected outside a Sikh Gallery at the Royal Fort in Pakistan's Lahore city. 

    Sputnik: Apart from managing gurdwaras, what other services is the SGPC is focusing on?

    Bibi Jagir Kaur: The SGPC has set up nearly 100 educational institutions across the country, many of these are considered among the best in Asia. These include medical colleges, two universities, engineering colleges, polytechnical institutes, and professional colleges. We have a large number of schools as well that are imparting quality education to students. 

    The SGPC has set up state-of- the- art hospitals as well. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
