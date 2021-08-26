'COVID Made on God's Computer', Says State Minister From PM Modi's Party

Chandra Mohan Patowary, Transport Minister in BJP-governed Assam state, said on Thursday that coronavirus was made on "God's computer" and that "God has listed all the people" who are painfully dying of the infection.
"COVID-19 is created in god’s computer. God has a list prepared of those who will die of it. That’s why footpath dwellers - despite not wearing masks - are not infected with the virus. And why the [World Health Organisation] hasn’t been able to invent a drug for it," said Patowary, a BJP politician, during a press interaction.
Atanu Bhuyan, editor-in-chief of renowned news channel from north-east India, DY365, tweeted Patowary's statement, thereby landing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member in hot water.
Shocking remark of Assam BJP minister @cmpatowary who said “Covid created in God’s computer. And God has prepared list of those who will die of it. That’s why footpath dwellers not infected despite not wearing masks. why #WHO hasn’t been able to invent a drug 4 it.” @PMOIndia— Manoj Anand (@manojananda) August 26, 2021
This is real shocking and irresponsible for a Minister to comment. @cmpatowary https://t.co/eGYfmwx4Cj— aboyob bhuyan (@aboyobbhuyan) August 26, 2021
Very very irresponsible comment by @cmpatowary on #COVID19 . His comments undermine all the tireless work done by Covid warriors led by HCM @himantabiswa https://t.co/6XzQRUdlnr— Bhaskar "Papukan" Gogoi (@BhaskarGogoi) August 26, 2021
Earlier this month, the Assam's state government announced it would relax lockdown restrictions.
Health experts from the state have alerted authorities to the fact that in the case of a third wave, the state will suffer an acute shortage of beds. At present, Assam has 7,707 cases of COVID-19, government figures reveal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)