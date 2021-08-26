India Launches Drone Policy 2021 to Ease Usage of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The new Drone Rules 2021 will replace the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Rules 2021 which tightly regulated usage and ownership. The new rules will ease drone usage, allowing private ownership, commercialisation, and much more.

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation on Thursday announced new Drone Rules that will boost their commercial use and safety requirements.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said that the rules will open up new possibilities for innovation and business, and tremendously help start-ups working in this sector.

Responding to the launch of Drone Policy 2021, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told Indian media that the new rules will balance India's development with the importance of security and will create history in making India a drone hub by 2030.

"We're going to ensure drone applications in the transportation, logistics, defence, mining and infrastructure sectors, and more. It will provide more jobs. Our aim is to make India a global drone hub by 2030," Scindia said.

Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification. These aim simplify procedures and reduce the burden of compliance for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India, thanks to the visionary leadership of PM @narendramodi ji @PMOIndia & 1/4 https://t.co/C2qekLjPsb

Some of the key highlights of the rules include reducing the number of forms and permits one was previously required to fill in in order to get permission to own a drone. The new rules will not only ease the procedure of obtaining a licence but it has also cut fees to nominal levels.

The maximum penalty for violations in the use of drones has also been cut to INR100,000 ($1347).

Although the importation of drones will be regulated by the Directorate-General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), its online registration will now happen through DGFT's website, Digital Sky, which will also provide an airspace guide map with green, yellow, and red zones for flying drones.

The amount drones can carry has been raised from 300kg to 500kg which will ease the delivery of medical supplies, parcels and much more. New drone corridors will also be made at various checkpoints for cargo deliveries.

Though the training and examination of all drones will be carried out by an authorised drone school, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation will prescribe training requirements, oversee drone schools and provide pilot licences online.