'Treated Like a Criminal': Days After Taliban Takeover, India Reportedly Deports Female Afghan MP

India, one of the closest partners of the runaway Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has admitted that it has been taken aback by the speed of events unfolding in Afghanistan, saying it didn’t expect Kabul to fall to the Taliban so soon. India evacuated its Ambassador from Kabul on 16 August.

Afghan MP Rangina Kargar has accused Indian authorities of refusing her entry into the country and deporting her back when she flew into Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on 20 August, The Indian Express daily reported.

The 36-year-old Afghan MP holds a diplomatic/official passport, which allowed her to travel to India without a visa, as per a reciprocal travel agreement signed between Delhi and Kabul.

Kargar, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (the lower house of the Afghan legislature) from Faryab province, claims that she was stopped at the airport and made to wait before being sent back on the same flight. She was flying on a Fly Dubai flight from Istanbul, via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I was treated like a criminal," she was quoted as saying by the Indian daily. Kargar further alleged that her passport was confiscated in India and handed back to her only after she'd returned to Istanbul.

The MP claimed that she was travelling to India to see a doctor in Delhi and was meant to fly back to Istanbul on 22 August.

Manish Tewari, India's former Information and Broadcasting Minister, has reacted to the development, urging the foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, to explain the reasons behind the deportation at the all-party meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

"Why was this Lady MP from Afghanistan deported from India when she had valid travel documents? When we need to be seen standing with the women of Afghanistan, we seem to be standing against them. SAD," Manish Tewary said.

The deportation incident happened three days after India’s federal home ministry announced a new “e-Emergency X-Misc” visa to fast-track applications from Afghans wanting to travel to India. The new visa scheme was announced in the wake of Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on 15 August.

India has since prioritised the evacuation of Hindu and Sikh Afghans from the country, running flights nearly on a daily basis to get people of Indian origin out of Afghanistan.

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 26, 2021

​“We will facilitate the repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on 16 August.

In fact, two Afghan Sikh MPs, Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, were evacuated from the country two days after Kargar was barred from entering India.

However, India’s home ministry on 25 August revised the visa rules for Afghans, making it mandatory for all of them to have an e-visa in order to be allowed entry into the South Asian nation.