Register
06:54 GMT26 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A sculpture of hasta mudras or hand gestures at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India

    'Treated Like a Criminal': Days After Taliban Takeover, India Reportedly Deports Female Afghan MP

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Bharatahs / Indira Gandhi International Airport
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079903407_0:0:1281:720_1200x675_80_0_0_32807cd5d4894182ef7706e1c3db453d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108261083715403-treated-like-a-criminal-days-after-taliban-takeover-india-reportedly-deports-female-afghan-mp/

    India, one of the closest partners of the runaway Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, has admitted that it has been taken aback by the speed of events unfolding in Afghanistan, saying it didn’t expect Kabul to fall to the Taliban so soon. India  evacuated its Ambassador from Kabul on 16 August.

    Afghan MP Rangina Kargar has accused Indian authorities of refusing her entry into the country and deporting her back when she flew into Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on 20 August, The Indian Express daily reported.

    The 36-year-old Afghan MP holds a diplomatic/official passport, which allowed her to travel to India without a visa, as per a reciprocal travel agreement signed between Delhi and Kabul.

    Kargar, a member of the Wolesi Jirga (the lower house of the Afghan legislature) from Faryab province, claims that she was stopped at the airport and made to wait before being sent back on the same flight. She was flying on a Fly Dubai flight from Istanbul, via the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

    "I was treated like a criminal," she was quoted as saying by the Indian daily. Kargar further alleged that her passport was confiscated in India and handed back to her only after she'd returned to Istanbul.

    The MP claimed that she was travelling to India to see a doctor in Delhi and was meant to fly back to Istanbul on 22 August.

    Manish Tewari, India's former Information and Broadcasting Minister, has reacted to the development, urging the foreign minister, S. Jaishankar, to explain the reasons behind the deportation at the all-party meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday.

    "Why was this Lady MP from Afghanistan deported from India when she had valid travel documents? When we need to be seen standing with the women of Afghanistan, we seem to be standing against them. SAD," Manish Tewary said.

    The deportation incident happened three days after India’s federal home ministry announced a new “e-Emergency X-Misc” visa to fast-track applications from Afghans wanting to travel to India. The new visa scheme was announced in the wake of Taliban’s takeover of Kabul on 15 August.

    India has since prioritised the evacuation of Hindu and Sikh Afghans from the country, running flights nearly on a daily basis to get people of Indian origin out of Afghanistan.

    ​“We will facilitate the repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them,” India’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on 16 August.

    In fact, two Afghan Sikh MPs, Narinder Singh Khalsa and Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, were evacuated from the country two days after Kargar was barred from entering India.

    However, India’s home ministry on 25 August revised the visa rules for Afghans, making it mandatory for all of them to have an e-visa in order to be allowed entry into the South Asian nation.

    Related:

    India's Top Hindu Group Concerned About Possible Infiltration of Jihadists From Afghanistan
    India Calls for 'Intelligence Inputs' From Quad Allies to Deal With Terror Threats From Afghanistan
    'Taliban Issued Warrant to Hang Me': Woman Who Fled Afghanistan for India Shares Her Experience
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, India, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse