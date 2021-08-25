Netizens Rejoice as Ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing Gets Go-Ahead to Leave Afghanistan With 200 Pets

After serving in Afghanistan in the mid-2000s, ex-Royal Marine Pen Farthing founded the Nowzad shelter for rescued animals in Kabul. Since the collapse of the Afghan government, Farthing has been campaigning to have his 200 animals and staff evacuated by the UK government.

After days of campaigning by former Royal Marine Pen Farthing for the evacuation of his 200 rescued animals and staff from Afghanistan under his plan dubbed "Operation Ark", UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday gave him the go-ahead to fly out of the country.

In a series of tweets made on Wednesday, Wallace stated that Farthing's staff had been cleared to fly to the UK under the Leave Outside the UK Immigration Rules (LOTR) and that the Ministry of Defence had been authorised to facilitate the processing of the staff's papers "alongside all other eligible personnel" at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul.

He also added that "if he [Farthing] arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane".

If he does not have his animals with him he and his staff can board an RAF flight. I have been consistent all along, ensuring those most at risk are processed first and that the limiting factor has been flow THROUGH to airside NOT airplane capacity. @DefenceHQ — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 25, 2021

Earlier, Farthing accused the UK's Defence Ministry of delaying his evacuation plan Operation Ark, sparking social media uproar.

He had chartered a $500,000 plane to land at Kabul Airport and take his Nowzad shelter’s charity workers and rescue animals out of the country. Later, Farthing shared on social media that his privately-funded flight had been delayed due to paperwork, while Wallace told Good Morning Britain on 24 August that he could not put "animals before people" and "no one has the right to jump the queue".

Wallace had previously said that the private jet would merely “block the airfield” and “sit there empty”, with the government prioritising the rescue of people over the airlifting of animals.

“It’s about getting onto the airfield. If he was to get to the airfield now… I would have to push people out of the way to prioritise his people onto an airplane that is there”, Wallace told Good Morning Britain.

After Wallace's announcement to allow Pen and his animals to be evacuated, netizens, who were supporting Farthing's campaign, are rejoicing and calling it a big victory.

British actor Peter Egan, who was supporting Pen on social media, took to social media and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for helping him and his animals and staff airlift from Kabul.

.⁦@rickygervais⁩ great news to wake up to ⁦@PenFarthing⁩ ⁦@Nowzad⁩ finally granted all permissions to airlift from Kabul today. Thank you ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩ for taking control of this at last. Our thoughts and our hearts are with Pen and his team. pic.twitter.com/zrEaQzaRmK — Peter Egan (@PeterEgan6) August 25, 2021​

#OperationArk is going to happen 🐾🐾🙏🙏🤞🤞

Hoping now they get safe passage to the airport are all processed quickly (including the dogs and cats ) and their flight out of Afghanistan @PenFarthing @Nowzad @BorisJohnson

Hope all those that are trying to get out do in time too https://t.co/uGifaeqOzC — Deafie (@deafiedog) August 25, 2021

YIPEE - I'm elated, thank goodness some good news at last, fingers and toes crossed and some Pixie dust from me in Cornwall. Fingers crossed everyone. Thunderbirds are GO. FAB #OperationArk #Nowzad https://t.co/JyepNNM3dI pic.twitter.com/1OXIXMogB6 — casan (@Creativecelt11) August 25, 2021​

#nowzadairlift #OperationArk is a go! Thank you @BorisJohnson! My heart is in my mouth until everyone is safe on the plane. Best wishes for a safe journey @PenFarthing #NoOneLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/501AIPGyqK — Lisa Esposito (@Espositolm) August 25, 2021​

Thank you.🙏🏻🐕🐈❤ BUT OUR JOB IS NOT END YET until they enter the airport.🙏🏻💪🏻 #OperationArk #WeMustStandStrongly #NowzadComingHome https://t.co/GPLKSBw2VT — Mike Egan (@ijfamily4qsjm) August 25, 2021​

@DominicRaab I think you'll find these animals are not just 'Pets'....they have got YOUR #BritishMilitary through some awful dark times and became part of their "FAMILY" when they couldn't be with their own! Absolute FULL RESPECT to @Nowzad, @domdyer70, @PenFarthing #OperationArk — Photography by Michelle Collier (@Missmogs) August 25, 2021​

When we hear they are safe, Whatever the time is, wherever we are we must all raise a glass and a thank you to #OperationArk @domdyer70 @PeterEgan6 and everyone who helped #RescuetheRescuers 🙏 🙏🙏 for good news soon. Let's open our arms and hearts to our new families arriving — Jo Jo (@joannew0112) August 25, 2021

​After President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and the *Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on 15 August, fear and panic started spreading among the general public for their safety under the militants' rule.

*A terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.