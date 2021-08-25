Register
14:03 GMT25 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Farm laws: Bharatiya Kisan Union blocks railway tracks in Patiala

    40 Trains Cancelled in Uttar Pradesh as Indian Farmers Take to the Rails in Intensified Protests

    © Photo : YouTube/ ANI News
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/19/1083710017_0:0:1374:773_1200x675_80_0_0_ef77d9e5c592ea4c2243692c9cd826d8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108251083707383-40-trains-cancelled-in-uttar-pradesh-as-indian-farmers-take-to-the-rails-in-intensified-protests/

    Last September, the federal government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed three new farming-related Bills, which farmers' unions consider injurious and, since November, thousands of farmers have been protesting all over the country to have the laws revoked. In the latest demonstrations, farmers have been blocking railways.

    Farmer unions protesting against farm laws in India's state, Uttar Pradesh, forced the railway authorities on Wednesday to cancel 40 trains and terminate the operation of 21 others

    A senior railway official said the step was taken as the farmers started protesting on the tracks.

    "Because of the ongoing farmer protests, 40 trains have been cancelled and 21 trains have been terminated with immediate effect to ensure the safety of people. All those who booked the tickets online will get a refund for the same," senior railway official, Sudhir Singh, told reporters.

    Last week, also because of the protests, as many as 14 trains were cancelled, and some were diverted. 

    Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the federal government since last November.

    Hundreds of sugarcane farmers who are pressing for a rise in sugarcane prices and who come from states which are on the verge of holding assembly elections - such as Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab - have now decided to intensify their protests by sitting on the railways.

    Their protests seem to be bearing fruit since the Punjab state government on Tuesday announced a rise in the price of sugarcane. 

    A day later, on Wednesday, the federal government followed suit.

    A two-day national convention of farmers is scheduled to take place in Delhi from Thursday. More than 1,500 farmers' representatives are expected to gather in the capital city to work out a new strategy since the protest has been continuing on Delhi's borders since last November. 

    One farmer leader, Yudhvir Singh, told Sputnik: "We have already decided to reach out to the villages and tell people about the ground realities. The schedule and details of future struggles will also be discussed in the national convention."

    Singh did not rule out a widespread political campaign in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand against candidates who belong to the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    However, he added: "We will not seek votes for any candidate or party".

    Meanwhile, a farmers' union in Uttar Pradesh is preparing a Mahapanchayat (villages council) for 5 September. "Similar conventions are planned in the Indian states of Jharkhand (12 September), Chhattisgarh (28 September) and Bihar (2 to 19 October)," Singh said. 

    A farmers' group affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) - the BJP's parent organisation - has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all farmers to be guaranteed in law, failing which it has threatened to launch a nationwide protest. 

    The three farm laws which have caused such turmoil are: the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020.

    They were introduced with the aim of enabling farmers to sell their produce to any seller across the country and deal with private companies directly instead of operating through government-regulated wholesale markets.

    However, the farmers fear that opening the agricultural markets to private companies directly will end the MSP - or the State procurement system.

    Eleven rounds of talks between farmers and the government have already taken place although, so far, each has resulted in stalemate.

    Related:

    Farmers Kick Off 'Peaceful' Protest Near Parliament in Delhi for Revocation of Farm Laws
    Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Rides Tractor to Parliament as Women Farmers Stoke Protest in Delhi
    Blinken Kicks Off India Visit by Meeting Civil Society Members Backing Farmer Protests
    ‘Save Farmers, Save India’: Opposition Party Leader Rahul Gandhi, Others Join Farmers’ Protest
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, farmer, farmers, farmers, farmers, Delhi, New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Afghan singer Aryana Sayeed poses in this undated handout photo released by Sherzaad Entertainment.
    Singers, Athletes, & Researchers: Who Fled Afghanistan After Taliban Takeover
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse