Modi's NSA Faces Backlash for Predicting That Afghan Forces Would Hold Firm Against the Taliban

As per a strategic partnership agreement signed between India and Afghanistan in 2011, Delhi committed to augment the capacity of Afghan forces by training security personnel in India. Yet, Delhi admits that "corruption" in the ranks of the Afghan military and within the government has been a major drawback.

Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is facing criticism over his incorrect assessment of the security situation in Afghanistan for claiming in 2013 that he trusted the 325,000-strong Afghan defence forces to "hold back" the Taliban*.

The Taliban, who overran Kabul's defences on 15 August, has claimed that Afghan forces had already deserted their positions by the time the Islamist fighters entered the capital city. The Islamist outfit also alleges that they entered the city without facing any military resistance from the army.

"… 325,000-strong Afghan National Army and the police will deliver. It will hold together. It has been equipped. It has been trained. It has got officers who are sufficiently motivated and it is felt that irrespective of what happens at the political level in Afghanistan, the strong military and the police will remain a disciplined force which will uphold the constitution and the democratic values of the Afghan state. This is the assumption…", Doval said at the Washington-headquartered US-India Political Action Committee (USINPAC).

The great spymaster! pic.twitter.com/X4fU1VjySR — Lt Gen H S Panag(R) (@rwac48) August 25, 2021

​"In the last 12 months, I have met at least 15-20 top Pakistani security officials with the rank of lieutenant general and above at different places. Not one of them subscribe to the view that this army will be able to hold back [the Taliban], irrespective of the fact what are their weapons and their training levels", he goes on say in the video, which has been widely shared by many prominent Indian social media handles over the last few days.

"They say there is a mismatch between the officers and the cadre. And once the ethnic loyalties come up, once there is a transition of power, this will probably (inaudible)… To create a national army is a time-consuming process. But I don't believe them as I have never believed the Pakistanis", states Doval.

The video dates back to 2013, almost a year before the former chief of India's Intelligence Bureau (IB) was appointed national security adviser by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2014. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Indian federal elections by a landslide the same month.

The video offers an insight into the mind of India's top spy Doval, often described as one of Prime Minister Modi's most trusted aides on national security matters.

Several Indian observers have called upon the former federal police officer to "review" his older statements about the reliability of the Afghan security forces.

— Andolan Jeevi Ajit (@meerajit) August 25, 2021

​Another Indian user decried the Indian NSA refusing to buy into the advice of the Pakistani military establishment just because of the ongoing rivalry between the two South Asian nations.

— Arvind Jha (@jalajboy) August 25, 2021

​Yet, many other have come out in support of Doval, as they accused the former Indian Army general who shared the video clip of selectively quoting the country's top national security official.

— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 25, 2021

​The video surfaced a day after Afghan Sikhs evacuated the last Sikh temple in Afghanistan and flew to India aboard an Indian Air Force C-17 craft. One of Afghanistan's largest regional donors and a close ally of deposed President Ashraf Ghani, Delhi has been left scrambling to review its options in Afghanistan since the capital Kabul was taken over by the Taliban on 15 August.

India has all but ended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, pulling out its Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon as well as 120 other officials on board an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster aircraft last week. Earlier this month, India also evacuated its diplomatic staff from its consulate in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a month after drawing down its presence in the southern city of Kandahar due to "intense fighting", as per the Indian Foreign Ministry.

Until the taking over of Kabul by the Taliban, India had consistently thrown its weight behind an "independent, sovereign, democratic, and stable" Afghanistan, as articulated by Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on several occasions.

The Taliban has called India's statement "interference" in intra-Afghan talks.

*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.