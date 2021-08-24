Register
19:33 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks after inspecting the honour guard during Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2021.

    Delhi Sikh Organisation Urges Modi Gov't to Amend Controversial Citizenship Law for Afghan Refugees

    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083609207_0:0:2594:1459_1200x675_80_0_0_3c2af44709f59cc53e02d491f64de074.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108241083700372-delhi-sikh-organisation-urges-modi-govt-to-amend-controversial-citizenship-law-for-afghan-refugees/

    The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for six minority communities - Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians - who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The law is viewed as contentious, as Muslims point out that it excludes people of their faith.

    The ​Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to amend India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to accommodate refugees coming from crisis-riven Afghanistan. 

    The CAA at present allows people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to become Indian citizens if they arrived in the country before 2014.

    The federal government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed the CAA in December 2019. However, its implementation was delayed by almost a year because it provoked massive protests.

    DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa has therefore appealed that the cut-off date for the CAA be extended from 2014 to 2021 so that refugees who are arriving now from Afghanistan could benefit from it. 

    "I request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to amend the CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan can benefit and lead a safe life here and so that their children can study here," said Sirsa, who is also political party leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

    ​Earlier in the day, the federal Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman R.P. Singh were seen at Delhi airport carrying on their head three "saroops" - or original texts - of the Sikh holy book, the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which had been brought back from Kabul. 

    The highly revered copies of the book returned to Delhi along with Sikh and other refugees. The DSGMC president expressed his gratitude to the Modi government, saying: “We are happy that our Sikh brothers and Sir Guru Granth Sahib have safely landed.”

    He also shared a video showing that the copies of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being taken to Gurudwara Sri Arjan Dev ji in New Mahavir Nagar in Delhi.

    ​Earlier in the day, Sirsa revealed on social media that an Air India flight with 78 people, including 53 Sikhs and Hindus - who are Afghan nationals - and the holy text, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, would land in Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan.

    India has evacuated more than 800 people, including around 500 of its nationals, through several flights from Kabul, Dushanbe, and Doha since the Taliban* captured Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on 15 August.

     

    *a terrorist organisation which is outlawed in Russia and  many other countries

    Related:

    Taliban Take Off Sikh Religious Flag From Afghanistan-Based Holy Shrine: Reports
    Many Died in Panic as India Failed to Assess COVID Situation, Delhi Sikh Organisation Chief Says
    With Taliban Seizing Afghan Cities, Congress Leader Urges Modi Gov't to Evacuate 700 Sikhs, Hindus
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, Air India, Afghanistan, Taliban, Taliban presence, politics, Politics, politics, politics, Politics, terrorism, terrorism, Terrorism, terrorism, terrorism, Terrorism, terrorism, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse