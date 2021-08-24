Delhi Sikh Organisation Urges Modi Gov't to Amend Controversial Citizenship Law for Afghan Refugees

The CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for six minority communities - Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians - who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. The law is viewed as contentious, as Muslims point out that it excludes people of their faith.

The ​Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to amend India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to accommodate refugees coming from crisis-riven Afghanistan.

The CAA at present allows people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to become Indian citizens if they arrived in the country before 2014.

The federal government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed the CAA in December 2019. However, its implementation was delayed by almost a year because it provoked massive protests.

DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa has therefore appealed that the cut-off date for the CAA be extended from 2014 to 2021 so that refugees who are arriving now from Afghanistan could benefit from it.

"I request PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to amend the CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan can benefit and lead a safe life here and so that their children can study here," said Sirsa, who is also political party leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

​Earlier in the day, the federal Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan, and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman R.P. Singh were seen at Delhi airport carrying on their head three "saroops" - or original texts - of the Sikh holy book, the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, which had been brought back from Kabul.

The highly revered copies of the book returned to Delhi along with Sikh and other refugees. The DSGMC president expressed his gratitude to the Modi government, saying: “We are happy that our Sikh brothers and Sir Guru Granth Sahib have safely landed.”

He also shared a video showing that the copies of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being taken to Gurudwara Sri Arjan Dev ji in New Mahavir Nagar in Delhi.

​Earlier in the day, Sirsa revealed on social media that an Air India flight with 78 people, including 53 Sikhs and Hindus - who are Afghan nationals - and the holy text, Sri Guru Granth Sahib, would land in Delhi from Kabul via Dushanbe, the capital city of Tajikistan.

India has evacuated more than 800 people, including around 500 of its nationals, through several flights from Kabul, Dushanbe, and Doha since the Taliban* captured Afghanistan’s capital city Kabul on 15 August.

*a terrorist organisation which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries