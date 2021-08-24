Man in India Arrested for Urinating in 'Spice Water' Served With Street Snack 'Pani Puri' - Video

Police have arrested a street food vendor in northeast India's Guwahati city for urinating in a bucket of spice-infused water - a key ingredient in the preparation of popular Indian street snack pani puri.
A local filmed the vendor taking a leak in a mug hidden under his apron and then dipping the same mug into the container of spice water.
The clip recorded and posted by Twitter user Mamun Khan earlier this week has gone viral, leading to the arrest of the pani puri vendor.
Shocking!A street vendor(pani puri saller) has been arrestd in Guwahati after viral a sensational video in which he mixed his urine with water and using the same Water in Pani Puri.#ViralVideo #Guwahati @ABPNews @ANI @the_viralvideos @ViralPosts5 @indiatvnews @TheQuint @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/ncekjhMeh1— Mamun Khan (@Mk817Khan) August 20, 2021
While some viewers have expressed disgust at the video, others have warned pani puri lovers to give second thoughts before hopping to the stalls.
