Register
14:04 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A house is seen collapsed after the earthquake hit on August 14, 2021 in Les Cayes, southwest Haiti. - Rescue workers scrambled to find survivors after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti early Saturday, killing at least 304 and toppling buildings in the disaster-plagued Caribbean nation still recovering from a devastating 2010 quake. The epicenter of the shaking, which rattled homes and sent terrified locals scrambling for safety, was about 100 miles (160 kilometers) by road west of the center of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

    Buildings Constructed With Thermocol Can Become Earthquake-Resistant in Future: Indian Scientists

    © AFP 2021 / STANLEY LOUIS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0f/1083606315_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_4711fcf03de8c224ae7ab55c9311d212.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108231083692416-buildings-constructed-with-thermocol-can-become-earthquake-resistant-in-future-indian-scientists/

    The scientists also claimed that other than earthquakes, the use of an expanded polystyrene core in the concrete walls of a building can provide thermal comfort. India has large temperature variations during different seasons of the year. Thermal comfort can help manage the variability along with structural safety.

    A team of scientists from India's premiere technology institute has found that Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) or thermocol has the ability to resist earthquake forces on up to four-storey buildings.

    The team, led by research scholar Adil Ahmad, tested a full-scale building and a number of wall elements constructed with thermocol at the National Seismic Test Facility (NSTF) of the Department of Earthquake Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee.

    The team evaluated the elements constructed with thermocol under lateral forces that are similar to earthquakes. Later, the researchers supplemented the investigations with detailed computer simulations of a realistic four-storey building.

    Nearly 60 percent of India is prone to earthquakes of different intensities.

    Earlier this year, the Indian government stated that 965 earthquakes of magnitude three and higher were recorded in 2020 and 13 of them were in the National Capital Region and its surrounding areas.

    "The analysis shows that a four-storey building constructed with this technique is capable of resisting earthquake forces, even in the most seismic zone (V) of the country, without any additional structural support", Professor Yogendra Singh, who supervised the research, said in a statement.

    The team also stated that the force being applied on a building during an earthquake arises due to the inertia effect and depends on the mass of the building. However, thermocol resists earthquakes by reducing the mass of the building.

    The scientists have also emphasised that the technology has the potential to save construction materials and energy. It may also help in the overall reduction of the carbon footprint of buildings.

    Last Saturday, Indian Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh announced that India will have 35 more earthquake observatories by the end of this year and the country aims to add 100 more by 2026.

    Related:

    Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Parts of West Bengal in India; Dark Humor Now Shadows Twitter
    Evidence of Biblical Earthquake Found in Jerusalem
    Tags:
    India, earthquake, natural disaster, scientists
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse