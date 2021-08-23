Widespread Zoom Outage Wreaks Havoc on Work-At-Home Monday, Online Classes

A widespread outage in video-conferencing app Zoom prompted a slew of comments on social media on Monday as week-starter meetings, classes and tests got postponed to other times and days.
Downdetector, a website that keeps track of outages on the internet has revealed that users in Australia, India, Pakistan and other parts of the world were struggling to log into Zoom sessions, start conferences and join meetings which had already started.
#ZoomOutage as reported by #Downdetector pic.twitter.com/OZmnbOkMfb— Radhika Parashar (@_RadhikaReports) August 23, 2021
The video-conferencing app confirmed the problem on Twitter and told users that it is investigating and fixing the glitches.
Meanwhile, all hell broke loose on Twitter as Zoom users began sharing their reactions to the outage. Some were elated to have missed the Monday meetings and classes, others were upset that they had to wait still longer to get their test results.
I my exam got cancelled cuz zoom server is down pic.twitter.com/AQkrF07QCT— 여상's admirer°ia 📚 (@maltyeo) August 23, 2021
Is Zoom down or is it not working on my laptop only? I was in the middle of the meeting! 😭😭— Nicole⁷ (@yoonjincole) August 23, 2021
Managing close to 20 zoom accounts for my colleagues and trainers at our institute, i had an exhilarating 20 min loaded with complaints and calls.. Finally figured that it's due to #zoomdown!— AbsoluteAlways (@AbsoluteAlways) August 23, 2021
#SindhGovt is not letting kids to go and study in school and now #zoom is even not letting kids to study in #zoommeeting today #zoomdown #parhalikhaPakistan janey kab???— Sana Afridi (@afridi792) August 23, 2021
