Register
06:19 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Officials from the Indian mission in Afghanistan and evacuated Indian civilians are pictured after their flight landed in the western Indian city of Jamnagar for refuelling on the way to Delhi, India, August 17, 2021.

    'We Won't Forget It': Afghan Diplomat Slams India for Prioritising Evacuation of Its Citizens

    © REUTERS / STRINGER
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083689367_0:71:2361:1398_1200x675_80_0_0_2849f432f4c2714528e8dd723d05bcb3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108231083689031-we-wont-forget-it-afghan-diplomat-slams-india-for-prioritising-evacuation-of-its-citizens/

    Prior to the Taliban* takeover of Kabul, India had thrown its weight behind a "sovereign, democratic, and peaceful Afghanistan", also backing an "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned, and Afghan-controlled" peace process. The Taliban has accused India of supporting now-deposed President Ashraf Ghani and "interfering" in the intra-Afghan peace negotiations.

    Afghanistan's Ambassador to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari has hit out at India for prioritising the evacuation of its citizens from Kabul, while leaving Afghans to their fate in the Taliban-controlled nation.

    In a series of tweets, Haidari said that India must honour the "Strategic Partnership Agreement" signed between Delhi and the democratically-elected government in Kabul in 2011.

    The pact calls for security cooperation between the two nations, with the terms mentioned in the agreement being enforceable under the "framework of the Partnership Council", a bilateral outfit headed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

    ​The Afghan diplomat was reacting to a video of Indian evacuees chanting slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai (Hail Mother India)" after being flown out of Kabul on an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 Globemaster on 22 August.

    India has so far evacuated nearly 552 people from Afghanistan, a list that includes its citizens, Afghans of Hindu and Sikh background, as well as Indian officials since the capital Kabul fell to the Taliban on 15 August.

    Besides directly airlifting India-bound passengers from Kabul, Delhi has also flown in several batches of Afghan evacuees from Doha and Dushanbe.

    Delhi said on 16 August that it was "facilitating" the repatriation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus wishing to leave Afghanistan owing to the "deteriorating security situation" in the nation.

    "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them", an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

    India has additionally introduced a new visa category to "fast-track" applications from Afghanistan, as announced by the federal Home Ministry on 17 August.

    Yet, the South Asian democracy has still faced flak for "prioritising" the repatriation of "Indian-origin" Afghans over their Muslim compatriots, who constitute nearly 99.7 percent of the nation's population.

    Haidari, formerly Deputy Assistant National Security Adviser (NSA) in Kabul, also slammed other governments in Southern and Central Asia for not standing with the Afghan people in the wake of the Kabul takeover.

    "Make no mistake: the peoples of South Asia and Central Asia have stood with Afghans, love and respect Afghans. We know and eternally thank them. But their governments have failed Afghanistan by either causing the suffering of the Afghan people or simply watching them suffer", Haidari said in another social media post.

    Over the last week, the US has evacuated more than 20,000 people from Afghanistan, with more than 80 percent of those flown out of the Kabul Airport being Afghan citizens and their families facing the threat of reprisals from the Taliban. Aside from the US, the United Kingdom, Turkey, Germany, and Pakistan have evacuated more people than India since the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Afghan Diplomat M. Ashraf Haidari: Pakistan Backing Taliban to ‘Gain Upper Hand In Afghan Politics’
    ‘Politically-Motivated Ambitions’: Taliban Accuses India of Trying to 'Spoil' Intra-Afghan Talks
    'Taliban Issued Warrant to Hang Me': Woman Who Fled Afghanistan for India Shares Her Experience
    Tags:
    India, Afghanistan, Taliban
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse