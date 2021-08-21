Two Sisters Each Donate Half of Their Liver to Save Brother's Life in India

In a miraculous case of generosity, two sisters each donated half of their liver to save their 14-year-old brother in what is India’s first pediatric dual lobe liver transplant.
The patient, Akshat, was terminally ill with liver failure, which was causing deep jaundice. He was also in a pre-coma state. According to doctors, the case was even more complex as the patient was overweight, weighing around 92 kg.
"While two of his sisters were eligible donors, they were both much lighter. Therefore, he required half a liver from both his sisters. To fit in both halves whilst keeping him from sinking through the long surgical procedure was challenging. Akshat and his sisters had an excellent recovery after the surgery and are now enjoying normal lives a month later," a doctor said during a press conference on Saturday.
14-year-old becomes the first child in India to undergo a dual lobe liver transplant at @medanta by @ArvinderSoin successfully. A rare surgery in which two sisters donated their (parts of) liver to save their brother. Probably the best gift on #Rakshabandhan #RakshaBandhan2021. pic.twitter.com/H0juSxvqhJ— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) August 21, 2021
"Since the patient was suffering from liver failure, we did a liver transplant. In India, a liver donation from dead people isn't very common so most of the surgeries are done with live donors. So, the combination of a very heavyweight recipient and light donors are chosen. In this case, I am glad everything worked out," Dr. Arvinder Soin from the Medanta Liver Transplant Institute and Chief Surgeon told Sputnik.
"I am extremely grateful to my sisters. They have given me a second life as a gift. I don't know if I will ever be able to pay them back but I promise to be there for them till the rest of my life," Akshat said during the press conference.
Here's a glimpse of the patient and donors along with the team of surgeons. #livertransplant #MedTwitter #RakshaBandhan2021 pic.twitter.com/nPgZ1nryaL— Sushmita Panda (@SushmitaPanda) August 21, 2021
