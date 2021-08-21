New Delhi at a Standstill as Incessant Rains Cause Waterlogging, Traffic Jams

The Indian capital witnessed heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms, which have affected vehicular movement across the region on Saturday.
According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain are most likely to continue over many parts of Delhi and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.
ITO , Delhi-heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi NCR during next 2 hours. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/lzcaN64jfV— Rahul Deo Kumar (@RahulDeoKumar) August 21, 2021
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) August 21, 2021
Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageway) has been closed due to water logging. Please avoid stretch.
The Meteorological department has issued an orange alert for Saturday and a yellow alert for Sunday. It also issued a green alert from 23 August to 26 August.
#DelhiRains #DelhiRains | Traffic crawls in Kashmere gate due to waterlogging as rains continue to lash the national capital. pic.twitter.com/ErGr0E2oTU— ayush bisht (@luckybisht12) August 21, 2021
Mangla puri ka ghat. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/QMIrbP7wjz— Namita Joshi (@iamNamitaJoshi) August 21, 2021
Delhi rains, just to show #delhites that they voted for a wrong person.#DelhiRains #lavnasur#ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/Hk8uP3xL2N— Suksham (@suksham_) August 21, 2021
