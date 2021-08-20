Indian PM Modi on Situation in Afghanistan: 'Existence of Destructive Forces Not Permanent'

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led federal government has been slammed by various opposition leaders and activists for delaying talks with the Taliban* – while the country's strategy in dealing with the Afghanistan situation has been blasted as "flawed."

Days after the Taliban captured power in Afghanistan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for "some time," but they will eventually be unseated because they "cannot suppress humanity forever."

Modi was speaking while laying a foundation stone for multiple projects in Somnath in the state of Gujarat. Somnath temple, built around 4 AD, was destroyed by Muslim invaders from Afghanistan on several occasions between 1026 to 1800, but was restored each time.

"This was true when some attackers were demolishing Somnath, it is equally true even today when the world is apprehensive of such ideologies," he said.

He added that the multiple restorations of the temple sent a message to the world that "truth cannot be defeated by falsehood, and faith cannot be crushed under the feet of terror."

The Indian government has so far taken a cautious approach towards the situation unravelling in Afghanistan and said it will take some time before deciding how to approach the new Taliban rule in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said, "At this point of time we are looking at what is the evolving situation in Kabul. Obviously, the Taliban and its representatives have come to Kabul. I think we need to take it on from there."

On 15 August, Taliban fighters regained control of Afghanistan after last ruling the country from 1996 to 2001. The group has announced a "general amnesty" for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women, in line with Sharia law.

*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.