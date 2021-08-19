Rare Neelakurinji Flowers That Blooms Once Every 12 Years Blossom in Parts of India – Photos

Southern parts of India, including the state of Tamil Nadu and the Kodagu and Madikeri hills in Karnataka, have been treated to the rare sight of blooming Neelakurinji flowers – which in some cases only blossom once every 14 years.
Rare Neelakurinji flowers that bloom once in every 12 years blossom in #Karnataka— Naushera diaries (@aaliayub9) August 19, 2021
The flowers blossomed at Mandalapatti hill in Kodagu district, Karnataka.#karnatakatourism @tourismgoi @KarnatakaWorld pic.twitter.com/TYEajIaYSq
The Neelakurinji shrub – aka Strobilanthes kunthiana – has 250 varieties and blooms at varied times; between every five to 14 years. This type of plant is known a "plietesial," meaning it dies after a single bloom.
Kurinji, a rare purplish-blue flowers, bloom on Kodagu’s Mandalapatti hills after 12 years. 📸 @Star_Of_Mysore pic.twitter.com/yTWxGIGJlW— P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) August 18, 2021
A glimpse of a rare type of flower wowed people after they were shared online. The images show #Neelakurinji flowers that blossom once in every 12 years. The pictures show these special flowers blossoming in #Karnataka’s #Mandalapatti hill. pic.twitter.com/Voeqyh3izY— Rahul Trivedi (@rahultrivediji) August 19, 2021
This flower is native to the Western Ghat region of India.
#NeelakurinjiFlowers— 🍁 Sanatani Yoddha (@VidyaSanatani) August 19, 2021
WORLD'S RAREST FLOWER which blooms once every 12 years Only - Neelakurinji flowers has bloomed in #Kodagu , Karnataka Bharat (India). pic.twitter.com/Ki2hJuEFJC
Magnificent Neelakurinji bloom at Wester Ghat near Madikeri, Karnataka. It is seen once in 12 years interval.#biodiversity #India pic.twitter.com/jcnrVEMezh— 🚩Agastya🇮🇳🚩 (@Dweep_s) August 18, 2021
