‘International Conspiracy': Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut Claims Her Instagram Has Been Hacked

Ranaut has been vocal on social media about a number of pressing issues such as late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and the ongoing farmers' protests in India.

Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday claimed her Instagram account has been hacked by someone from China as part of a "very big international conspiracy."

She used the social media platform to write that she's struggling to remain logged in to the social media platform, while some of her stories about the Taliban* targeting Afghanistans have apparently disappeared.

"Last night I got an Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis has disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again," she wrote.

Kangana Ranaut claimed in a social media post that her Instagram account is under attack from Chinese hackers, and that she is a victim of a 'big international conspiracy'. @LawstreetJ @OfficialKangna_ #KanganaRanaut #Talibans #Taliban #Afganistan #AfghanWomen pic.twitter.com/TwJwOYo8aN — Lawstreet Journal (@LawstreetJ) August 18, 2021

Kangana said that she's had to use her sister's phone to post Instagram stories: "Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable."

Her Insta stories express her thoughts on the Taliban's recent takeover of Kabul and Afghanistan.

"One has to be delusional not to see after China unleashed Corona on to the world, took over American politics suddenly Talibani apes with their world-class weapons and most superior technology and massive white-washing media campaigns have taken over Afghanistan while America gets out of the picture conveniently also Pakistan is applauding this move," Kangana wrote.

"So clearly now our neighbours are Talibanis not Pakistanis also China has helped Talibanis after putting Uyghurs Muslims in concentration camps, banning Quran in China and forcefully selling their organs .... Welcome to the world of communists," Kangana added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

* The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries