Register
17:27 GMT18 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protest

    Police in India’s Madhya Pradesh Use Batons Against Protesters Demanding Jobs – Video

    © Photo : MP Congress/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/12/1083648355_0:-1:1403:789_1200x675_80_0_0_0c32d0be344cdcd14ce4172eaad58e88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108181083647628-police-in-indias-madhya-pradesh-use-batons-on-protesters-demanding-jobs-video/

    The police used similar tactics against members of Congress' youth wing last week as they rallied against inflation. The state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Congress is the main opposition party in the region.

    Videos posted online of Indian police beating protestors with batons to disperse them as they rally against unemployment in the state of Madhya Pradesh has drawn harsh criticism. 

    Hundreds of young people took to the street in Bhopal, the state capital, to protest against the government freezing recruitment for jobs – Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The rally was organised by the Movement Against Unemployment and about 300 people are reported to have been involved. 

    Nearly 75 people were detained and sent to open jails in different parts of the city. One protester told the media: “The youths were brutally beaten up by police. They forced many of us to sit in a van and left us in a forest area which is 30 km away from Bhopal city.”

    Later, Police Superintendent Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya explained to the media that the protesters blocked the road so officers were left with no choice but to use force.

    The state's opposition party Congress has heavily criticised the police's actions.

    Srinivas B.V., president of Congress' youth wing stated through a tweet in Hindi: "The crime of those who are taking the blows of the batons is that they are demanding jobs from Madhya Pradesh state chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People will remember every blow of the baton."

    The Madhya Pradesh state unit of Congress stated: "People in Madhya Pradesh are being beaten for demanding jobs." It also called state chief and BJP member Chouhan a "dictator."

    ​In another tweet, Congress slammed the state government for the barbaric police action. Footage posted online shows that policemen forcing protesters onto a bus.

    "The Madhya Pradesh police used batons on youths protesting in Bhopal. When the government is formed after poaching the members of other parties then they treat the people like this only," Chairman, MP Youth Commission Abhay Tiwari tweeted. 

    Related:

    Digital India? Members of Youth Congress Climb Mobile Tower to Cast Votes Online
    Indian Police Use Batons, Water Cannons to Disperse Protesters in Madhya Pradesh - Video
    Congress Party Accuses Modi Government of Censoring Parliamentary Proceedings
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, politics, Politics, politics, politics, Politics, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Congress, congress, Congress, unemployment, unemployment, unemployment, Unemployment, Education, education, education, education
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse