Police in India’s Madhya Pradesh Use Batons Against Protesters Demanding Jobs – Video

The police used similar tactics against members of Congress' youth wing last week as they rallied against inflation. The state is ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Congress is the main opposition party in the region.

Videos posted online of Indian police beating protestors with batons to disperse them as they rally against unemployment in the state of Madhya Pradesh has drawn harsh criticism.

Hundreds of young people took to the street in Bhopal, the state capital, to protest against the government freezing recruitment for jobs – Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The rally was organised by the Movement Against Unemployment and about 300 people are reported to have been involved.

Nearly 75 people were detained and sent to open jails in different parts of the city. One protester told the media: “The youths were brutally beaten up by police. They forced many of us to sit in a van and left us in a forest area which is 30 km away from Bhopal city.”

Later, Police Superintendent Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya explained to the media that the protesters blocked the road so officers were left with no choice but to use force.

The state's opposition party Congress has heavily criticised the police's actions.

Srinivas B.V., president of Congress' youth wing stated through a tweet in Hindi: "The crime of those who are taking the blows of the batons is that they are demanding jobs from Madhya Pradesh state chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan. People will remember every blow of the baton."

The Madhya Pradesh state unit of Congress stated: "People in Madhya Pradesh are being beaten for demanding jobs." It also called state chief and BJP member Chouhan a "dictator."

​In another tweet, Congress slammed the state government for the barbaric police action. Footage posted online shows that policemen forcing protesters onto a bus.

"The Madhya Pradesh police used batons on youths protesting in Bhopal. When the government is formed after poaching the members of other parties then they treat the people like this only," Chairman, MP Youth Commission Abhay Tiwari tweeted.