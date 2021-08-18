Indian Congress MP Cleared of Involvement in Wife's Mysterious Suicide

Late businesswoman Sunanda Pushkar was married to Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor – she died under suspicious circumstances in 2014. The Delhi Police accused Tharoor of abetting his wife's suicide.

A Delhi court has cleared Congress MP Shashi Tharoor of charges related to the alleged suicide of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in January 2014.

"The accused is discharged," Indian publication The Hindu quoted Delhi judge Geetanjli Goel as saying.

The Kerala state-based politician from India's main opposition party took to Twitter to thank the court for ending "seven-and-half years of absolute torture" for him.

Pushkar's sudden death is one of India's most mysterious and controversial cases in recent times.

Initial autopsy reports suggested that she overdosed on a cocktail of sedatives, strong medicine, and alcohol. The day before she died, she had engaged in a Twitter spat with Pakistan-based journalist Mehr Tarar – there was speculation at the time that Tarar was having an affair with Pushkar's husband – Tharoor.

News outlets claimed that Pushkar's Twitter fight with Tarar angered Tharoor and may have played a role in her demise, while some paper's claimed that Pushkar had threatened to "take him down."

What's more, in a 3,000-page charge sheet the Delhi Police accused Tharoor of being cruel to his wife amid his alleged affair with Tarar.