StopAsianHate: BTS Fans Seek Apology After Spanish Podcasters Call Band 'Chinese Backstreet Boys'

BTS ARMY, the fans of popular K-Pop band and global sensation Bangtan Boys (BTS), have created a social media uproar demanding an apology from five Dominican radio jockeys (RJs) for making "racist" remarks about the band members in a recent Spanish podcast.
In the podcast video that surfaced on the internet on Tuesday night, five RJs are seen describing BTS as "Chinese backstreet boys".
They alleged that "they have got surgeries done to look like a mix of Asians and North Americans".
Upset by their remarks, the BTS Army launched the hashtags #WeDemandApology and #StopAsianHate as they said that xenophobia and racism remarks are nothing to laugh about. Netizens are slamming the RJs and demanding an apology for the insensitive comments.
The South Korean boy band BTS, which has seven members - RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has been entertaining music lovers since 2013 with their foot-tapping songs. BTS' singles 'Butter' and 'Dynamite' became superhits, making it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
