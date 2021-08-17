'India's Handling of Afghanistan Crisis Flawed', Opposition Slams Gov't for Not Talking to Taliban

The Indian government is making last minute efforts to evacuate its citizens and staff in Afghanistan since the Taliban* took over the reins of the country. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon was evacuated along with his family, security personnel, and journalists on Tuesday morning on a special flight.

The Narendra Modi government's handling of the Afghanistan crisis has come under severe criticism from opposition leaders, who have dubbed New Delhi's strategy as being flawed.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) slammed the government for its alleged failure in planning the evacuation of Indians from Afghanistan much earlier.

"At least for 10 days or two weeks now, it was evident what was going to happen. What were our preemptive moves?", Yechury said while alleging that India is seen as a "subordinate ally" of the US.

"The world must understand that it is not the fact the US withdrew from Afghanistan so abruptly. The fact is that the US should never have gone there", he added.

Former Foreign Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha also suggested the Indian authorities talk to the Taliban openly and transparently, "not secretly behind closed doors".

MP and a prominent Muslim leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, said that India should have opened a dialogue with the Taliban before it had full control of Afghanistan.

"Whether or not India recognises the Taliban, the government should have opened channels of communication with them. We lost time on that. For the last seven years, the federal government has failed to read what is happening", Owaisi said.

Owaisi, taking to Twitter, posted videos of his speech in parliament in 2015, when he questioned the government about what steps were being taken to safeguard the country's interests as the "Taliban is going to come back for sure", Owaisi wrote, saying: "You were warned".

You were warned. #Taliban #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Q7lAr9yLI0 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 17, 2021

But it isn't only the opposition that has trained its guns at the federal BJP government. Subramanian Swamy, a BJP MP, said that India's "weakness" before the Taliban "is bad for our national integrity and image".

India has been seen as weak before China (Depsang since 2013 and in other parts of Ladakh since April 2020) and now weak before Taliban. This is bad for our national integrity and image — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 17, 2021

​Congress, the country's main opposition party, took a dig at the BJP government for not discussing the Afghanistan issue in the Indian Parliament.