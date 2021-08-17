Register
10:47 GMT17 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Vinod Bansal

    India's Top Hindu Group Concerned About Possible Infiltration of Jihadists From Afghanistan

    © Photo : @vinod_bansal/twitter
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083635004_0:0:1280:720_1200x675_80_0_0_258305001907c0b741b7db34cd2c5f30.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108171083634387-indias-top-hindu-group-concerned-about-possible-infiltration-of-jihadists-from-afghanistan/

    India on Tuesday all but ended its diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after it evacuated its Ambassador to Kabul Rudrendra Tandon and 120 other officials, as per the Foreign Ministry. India last week also brought back its staff from the Mazar-i-Sharif consulate, almost a month after it evacuated officials from the consulate in Kandahar.

    A leading Hindu organisation, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), has expressed concerns about the possibility of jihadists infiltrating India from Afghanistan.

    The reaction from the organisation came after a report of Indian-origin Daesh* operatives being set free by the Taliban after the militant organisation overran Kabul.

    "The government must evaluate the visa applications from Afghanistan very carefully. Some of these radicalised people have clear designs to harm the unity and integrity of India", VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The VHP is an ally of India's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.

    VHP's remarks come against the backdrop of Delhi introducing a new visa category to "fast-track" applications from Afghanistan, as announced by the federal Home Ministry.

    ​In its first official reaction after Kabul was captured by the Taliban, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that it would "facilitate [the] repatriation to India" of Hindus and Sikhs seeking to leave Afghanistan.

    "There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them", it also said.

    Amid Delhi speeding up its evacuation efforts in Afghanistan, there have also been escalating concerns over the intake of people who might be deemed a "security threat" to the country.

    Footage allegedly showing former inmates of Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi prison fleeing the premises after Taliban fighters opened the gates was released by the Mashal News Agency.

    The Taliban's fighters have also released prisoners from the Badam Bagh prison, located around 25 kilometres from Kabul.

    A report in the Indian English-language daily the Hindustan Times said on Tuesday that nearly eight Indians, including women, fled the country to Afghanistan to join the ranks of Daesh in 2016. The report quotes Indian intelligence officials as saying that all of them were lodged at the two prisons and are wanted by India's counter-terror task force, the National Investigative Agency (NIA).

    The VHP has argued that the government's priority must be to evacuate Hindus and Sikhs. 

    "There are many Islamic countries which might take in Muslims (from Afghanistan). We appeal to the Indian government to evacuate the Hindus and Sikhs there on [a] priority basis", Bansal said.

    The Hindu community leader takes the Taliban's assurances of protecting the interests of minorities in Afghanistan with a grain of salt, pointing to the dwindling population of non-Muslim communities in the country over the last few decades.

    Once a thriving business community, Afghan Sikhs and Hindus now number less than 500 in the country.

    According to historians, there were more than 200,000 of them in the 1980s. Most of the remaining Indian-origin communities live in Jalalabad, Kandahar, and Kabul.

    Slightly more than 300 Indian Hindus and Sikhs are believed to be in Afghanistan now, as per Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), a Sikh welfare group.

    ​Afghan airspace is currently closed to civilian aircraft, amid a massive ongoing evacuation exercise to fly out US officials, citizens, and affiliated Afghans from the country.

    * Daesh (aka ISIL/ISIL/Islamic state) is a terror organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

    Related:

    ‘Politically-Motivated Ambitions’: Taliban Accuses India of Trying to 'Spoil' Intra-Afghan Talks
    The World Reacts: Global Leaders Weigh In on Swift Taliban Takeover of Afghanistan
    Around 50 Indian Diplomats Evacuated from Afghanistan As Taliban Intensifies Control-Possession
    Tags:
    India, Taliban, Afghanistan, Kabul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse