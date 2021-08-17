Clashes Erupt in India's Siliguri After 30 BJP Members Arrested for Organising Rally - Video

Clashes erupted between police and members of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of 30 party members for flouting COVID restrictions in public.
Speaking to Sputnik, Raju Sheetri, a Siliguri police officer confirmed that members of the BJP and its youth wing - Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) - were arrested as they gathered in the city for a march to commemorate India's 75 years of independence.
He said they had not received the mandatory permissions against the backdrop of COVID third wave fears.
In a video uploaded by the news agency ANI, young BJYM members can be seen holding the country's national flag and chanting slogans while being apprehended.
— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2021
Sankar Ghosh, a Siliguri-based member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from the BJP was also arrested.
— Poll Update (@PollUpdateInd) August 17, 2021
Targeting West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee, BJP spokesperson Raju Bista questioned if carrying the national flag was now a crime in the eastern Indian state.
The BJP is the main opposition party in West Bengal.
— Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) August 17, 2021
The arrested BJP members are currently at the Siliguri Police Station.
All comments
Show new comments (0)