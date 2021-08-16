Register
13:18 GMT16 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Illusion makeup artist Priyanka Panwar as Mona Lisa.

    Optical Illusion Trend Can Reshape Art of Makeup, Break Gender Boudaries, Indian Artist Says

    © Photo : makeupbypriyankapanwar/instagram
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/10/1083622029_0:50:1366:819_1200x675_80_0_0_cfa610099abd3f18c5df5818bc2ccfbc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108161083616578-optical-illusion-trend-can-reshape-art-of-makeup-break-gender-boudaries-indian-artist-says/

    The COVID-induced lockdowns have provided Indian makeup artists ample time to gather and share fine tips on makeup trends for a portfolio of looks.

    In recent months, several makeup-oriented Instagram influencers in India have begun posting videos of themselves looking like famous celebrities. This art of transforming into someone else using only brushes and cosmetics is called "illusion makeup".

    Until just recently, this complex body art was only practiced by highly experienced makeup professionals to modify the faces of actors beyond recognition. Lord Voldemort's look from the famous "Harry Potter" franchise is an example of how illusion makeup can totally change a person's face without having them go under the knife.

    Now, however, young makeup artists in India have begun experimenting with these techniques to create visual illusions on their faces.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Illusion Mua - Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

    Priyanka Panwar is an illusion makeup artist from India, popular for using highlighting and contouring techniques to shape-shift her face to look like celebrities and screen characters. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Illusion Mua - Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

    "The illusion art is all about bringing your creation as close as possible to reality. It's the new cool thing for Indian makeup artists to try out", the 29-year-old makeup artist, who has gone from looking like timeless characters, such as Mona Lisa and Mr Bean to beauty biggies Jennifer Anniston and Kylie Jenner, told Sputnik.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Illusion Mua - Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

    "The trick is observation. To excel in illusion makeup, artists have to keenly observe their subjects. Their eyes, lashes, the depth of their facial structures, scars or marks, if any. Once the key features are studied well, artists have to intensify basic makeup techniques like blending, shading, contouring to redesign the original faces of their subjects into completely new shapes", the former corporate employee who left her office job to follow her passion for makeup added.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Illusion Mua - Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

    Another side to this makeup trend is "optical illusion", when artists illustrate puzzling and bewildering items on the faces and bodies of subjects.

    Makeup artists in India have been turning their faces into a "trick traps" using makeup products like foundation, concealer, lipstick, and eyeliners. They can make necks look absent, invert faces, and add multiple eyes and lips all over their faces to create a 2D optical illusion.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles)

    Panwar shared that Mimi Choi, an international makeup artist, has influenced her and others in India because the country does not still have professional courses for such intricate techniques.

    Zombie makeup
    © AFP 2021 / MARTiN BERNETTi
    Your Eyes Aren't Deceiving You! Make-Up Artist Paints Mind-Bending Optical Illusions on Her Face (PHOTOS)
    "When I wanted to learn illusion makeup, I looked around for classes but could not find any. International makeup artists are paving the way for Indian artists like myself to watch them and follow them. I hope in the near future, illusion artists from India take time out to teach younger enthusiasts the nuances of this for", the Ghaziabad-based face-illusionist added.

    She believes that illusion makeup trends can reshape the art form by breaking gender stereotypes. As per Panwar, makeup is for everybody who wants to try their hands at it and is not just limited to women.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Illusion Mua - Priyanka Panwar (@makeupbypriyankapanwar)

    The art of learning makeup has picked up steam in India and around the world, beauty expert and makeup artist Khyati Chauhan told Sputnik. "Beauty enthusiasts" from around the world have been learning to use fake eyelashes, for instance, just the right way so their original ones look thick and lustrous.

    "In these days of working from home, people want some excitement. Learning makeup is a therapeutic process that has helped many people keep themselves occupied during these tough times", the 29-year-old Chauhan noted.

    Indian bride
    © CC0
    Brides Turning Into Panicking 'Bridezillas' in Delhi With COVID Ruining Wedding Plans
    The Delhi-based makeup artist revealed that there has been an increasing demand for makeup-based grooming classes online, where people have wanted to learn how to look presentable on camera for their zoom meetings and events.

    Those brides getting married in smaller, shorter ceremonies amid COVID fears in India are also going for lighter shades of makeup because "big fat Indian weddings" is a concept on hold for now.

    They are using this time to experiment with colours other than the traditional red, like pink and lavender, Chauhan said.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Публикация от Khyati | Bridal Makeup Artist (@khyatichauhan)

    Tags:
    India, Indians, Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, Kylie Jenner, makeup, ethnic makeup, artist, artists, art, art, art, Art, arts, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse