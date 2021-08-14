Register
08:21 GMT14 August 2021
    Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose

    Facebook Encrypts Voice & Video Calls for Messenger, Tightening Noose on Privacy Against Snooping

    © REUTERS / Stephen Lam
    India
    by
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1c/1083261220_0:118:3072:1846_1200x675_80_0_0_efac84cf28a020b890f9844333df754d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108141083601948-facebook-encrypts-voice--video-calls-for-messenger-tightening-noose-on-privacy-against-snooping/

    Last month, the US-based human rights group Amnesty International published a forensics-backed report claiming that over 50,000 influential people around the world were being spied on by the Israeli spyware Pegasus. The report stirred major concerns around the privacy and security of phone and Internet users around the world.

    Social networking giant Facebook has begun rolling out an "end-to-end encrypted" feature for voice and video calls made via its Messenger app, aiming at safeguarding conversations between users from any snoop attack. 

    "The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device. This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said", Ruth Kricheli, Messenger director of product management, Facebook said in a blog post

    Launched in August 2011, the Facebook Messenger app is used by over 1.3 billion people around the world every month, recently published statistics reveal.

    Along with offering voice and video calls, the app allows users to share locations, chat in groups, and exchange pictures, videos, and audio files via its platform. 

    "People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private", Kricheli noted in the blog post, explaining the decision to encrypt the Messenger app. 

    Ransomware attacks global IT systems
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    UNESCO Confirms It Funded Forbidden Stories NGO Investigating Pegasus Spying Software
    Other messaging apps like Telegram and Facebook-owned WhatsApp also offer end-to-end encryption to users. In the coming years, more apps are likely to offer the feature as it is seemingly becoming an industry standard in times of increased cybercrimes and attacks. 

    In the coming days, encryption is also likely to come to Instagram's direct message (DM) inbox.

    "We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram", Kricheli added. 

    NSO Group Technologies, an Israeli tech firm known for its Pegasus spyware which enables the remote surveillance of smartphones, takes a stand at the annual European Police Congress in Berlin, Germany, on 4 February 2020.
    © REUTERS / HANNIBAL HANSCHKE
    Angry White House Questions Israel About Sales of Pegasus Surveillance Software - Report
    Cyber security experts across the globe have suggested that tech giants strengthen the security on their platforms to protect users from spy attacks after the Pegasus scandal. Thousands of journalists, politicians, scientists, and businesspersons around the world were under secret surveillance by the Israeli spyware, the report by Amnesty International claimed.

    Tags: India, privacy, Facebook, Pegasus, Video, Messenger
