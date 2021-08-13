Twitter India Director Joining US Headquarters Amid Tussle With Political Leaders

Micro-blogging platform Twitter is coming under fire in India for banning MPs, among other things.

Manish Maheshwari, the MD of Twitter India, is moving to the US amid the social media platform's ongoing tussle with the Indian government and opposition leaders including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Maheshwari will take up the role of Twitter's senior director of revenue strategy and operations in its San Francisco head office.

The development was confirmed on Friday by Yu San, the vice president of Twitter's Japan and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) region.

Thank you to @manishm for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter. — yu-san (@yusasamoto) August 13, 2021

In June, Twitter lost its legal protection in India after refusing to comply with IT rules after it was accused by the Ghaziabad authorities of allowing a video of a Muslim man being assaulted by Hindus to be shared on the platform. The controversy surrounding the clip led to unrest in the state of Uttar Pradesh where the incident happened – Maheshwari was questioned by police as a result.

But since he was based in Bengaluru city in the state of Karnataka, he asked the local high court to grant him immunity, which it did on 24 June, banning police from Uttar Pradesh from arresting him.

Twitter's troubles in India, however, are far from over.

This week Twitter found itself in hot water once again after blocking the account of Congress MP

Rahul Gandhi, 50, after he posted images of a murdered girl's parents. His post violated both Twitter and India's privacy rules. His followers are rallying against the move.

Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), reacted to the news of Maheshwari's transfer with satire:

"'Locked' out of India after 'locking' Opposition leaders' accounts," the Congress worker tweeted.