'Destroying Indian Culture': Calls to Boycott Actress Radhika Apte After Her Nude Snaps Go Viral

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is being trolled on Twitter after nude images of her from the movie "Parched" resurfaced online and went viral on Friday.
The photos are from an intimate scene Radhika did with fellow actor Adil Hussain.
Netizens are posting the #BoycottRadhikaApte hashtag alongside comments criticising the actress for "promoting obscenity" and featuring in an “anti-Hindu” movie. Some also targeted Bollywood movies in general for "destroying Indian culture" by showcasing nudity and adult content to attract more viewers.
When it comes to Kathua entire #Bollywood gang was with Placard— देशहित 🙏प्रशासक समिति 🙏 (@Jitendr67931731) August 13, 2021
Why these people silent on #RajKundra ?
Habit of bollywood to defame degrad our culture #BoycottRadhikaApte#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/C99g6vPVmn
THEY ARE AGAINST OUR CULTURE😡@YogiDevnath2#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/jtDbYQDC7W— सुधाकर सिंह राजपूत (@SudhakarSinghS2) August 13, 2021
Their movies are so bad that I can't even put a photo video.— Its_vikrama_Aditya🇮🇳 (@vskutwal7) August 13, 2021
The issue is that they have spread obscenity, boycott them in the interest of the country.#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/cQlW4dGLOy
#BoycottRadhikaApte— shrirang kavimandan (@skavimandan) August 13, 2021
Don't understand what art or acting they see in such useless movies,can be labeled as soft porn pic.twitter.com/o9RtdFNJ5T
Radhika Apte is going against 'Indian culture'.😡#BoycottRadhikaApte pic.twitter.com/CW4fwODYBe— ऋषि राजपूत 🇮🇳 (@srishirajIND) August 13, 2021
SHAME ON RADHIKA APTE #BoycottRadhikaApte— Yogi Devnath (@YogiDevnath2) August 13, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)