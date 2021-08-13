Register
10:25 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    the company logo shones off the grille of an unsold 2020 Model S sedan at a Tesla dealership Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Littleton, Colo.

    India Reportedly Asks Tesla to Up Local Sourcing, Share Plans for the Country Before Any Tax Relief

    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083136745_0:117:3298:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_147e9f2abfb8d08519d294a2a0d3a321.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108131083595303-india-reportedly-asks-tesla-to-up-local-sourcing-share-plans-for-the-country-before-any-tax-relief/

    Earlier this year, the world's most valuable electric automaker Tesla registered a research and development wing in Bengaluru, India. The company has been scouting for suitable locations in the larger Indian cities to establish showrooms and service stations for its upmarket electric cars.

    India's Ministries of Finance and Heavy Industries have asked Tesla to beef up local procurement, and submit a detailed report about its plans for the country, Bloomberg reported citing a source familiar with the matter.

    The development comes after Tesla urged the Indian government to reduce import duties on electric vehicles.

    In July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter that the company is eager to launch cars in India, however, the country's import duties on EVs are the "highest in the world by far".

    Currently, under the Indian law, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duties ranging from 60 percent for vehicles priced below $40,000 to 100 percent for those above $40,000.

    “We are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles,” Musk added.

    ​As part of Tesla’s report on plans for India, the ministries have also asked the EV-maker to share its thoughts on importing completely manufactured cars versus the so-called knocked-down units or partially built vehicles, that attract a lower import levy.

    Tesla’s response to the Indian government hasn't arrived yet

    In April, federal Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari suggested that Musk should begin manufacturing Tesla cars in India, citing the "economic viability" of the idea.

    SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
    © AP Photo / Hannibal Hanschke
    'Golden Opportunity': Indian Transport Minister Suggests Elon Musk Begin Making Tesla in India
    While revealing that Tesla had already sources several auto components from India, Gadkari suggested that the sooner Musk launches his EV manufacturing in India, the better it will be for his company, because in the next two years India will have other brands competing with Tesla's standard offerings.

    In a meeting with the Indian ministries earlier this month, Tesla claimed to have procured components worth $100 million so far from India while ensuring that the figure would increase following any tax concessions, the Bloomberg report noted.

    The company has also promised to invest significantly to boost sales, services and EV-charging solutions in the fertile market of India,  the second-most populous nation in the world, which constitutes Asia’s third largest economy after China and Japan.

    According to the company's website, as of now, Musk plans to bring only one car to the Indian market - Tesla's Model 3 Standard Range Plus - priced at $36,990 (INR 2.7 million).

    Tags:
    India, Indians, Tesla, Tesla, Tesla Motors, Elon Musk, Elon Musk, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Milky Way and Perseid meteor over Mauna Kea.
    Early Perseid Meteor Shower Light's Up Night Sky
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse