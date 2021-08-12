Muslim Man Beaten Up, Forced to Chant Hindu Slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' in India – Video

A 45-year-old Muslim man was paraded, assaulted, and forced to сhant "Jai Shri Ram," a Hindu religious slogan, in Kanpur city on Wednesday. A 92-second video which has gone viral shows dozens of men surrounding and beating the man. At the same time, a terrified child, believed to be the victim's daughter, can be seen clinging to him and pleading with the culprits to stop attacking her father.
Incident of Kanpur, where Muslim man was alleged of forcefully converting H!ndu women. This man was mercilessly be@ten by the Bajrang dal members. pic.twitter.com/BF0t4ieQRf— سعد 🍁 (@TalibEIlm_) August 12, 2021
The Muslim man, who is an electric rickshaw driver, was later handed to the police and the footage shows him being assaulted by the angry mob even as he's led away by officers. He later filed a complaint to the police.
Meanwhile, NDTV Hindi reported that one of the assaulters is allegedly a member of a right-wing Hindu organisation called Bajrang Dal. Several people affiliated with the group had reportedly gathered to discuss the illegal conversion of a local girl to Islam by Muslims before the man was assaulted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)