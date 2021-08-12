Photo of Indian Auto Rickshaw Driver Accepting Crypto as Payment Drives Netizens Crazy

In a first, a photo of an Indian auto-rickshaw driver accepting payment in cryptocurrency has started doing the rounds on social media and gone viral.
A user posted a photo of the inside of the autorickshaw poster reading "We accept cryptocurrency."
Bhaiya kitna #Bitcoin loge ???? pic.twitter.com/kdC7LadxuV— Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) August 9, 2021
Lots of netizens were surprised after seeing the post because crypto is not yet accepted as a payment mode in India. The route the auto driver is working on could not be verified. Many users called him Elon Musk hardcore fan, tagging Musk.
I have seen people posting posting phonepe or Gpay but this guy is next level— Nonsense netizen (@NetizenShvet) August 9, 2021
Wow! This is early adoption from young generation of India. Indian govt shod encourage this instead of banning the future of money. #CryptoWithNDTV #Bitcoin #cryptopunks— B€@C0n (@mandybhosekar) August 11, 2021
This is exceptional 😛— adi.tez (@_aditya_gautam) August 11, 2021
I am laying in #XTZ@tezos #tezos https://t.co/agHoqMChQW
Many users tagged Elon Musk calling the driver the real fan of Musk.
He Must be @elonmusk hard core fan... #Crypto https://t.co/tCfgjMr77g— Ravi Turamari 🇮🇳 (@ravituramari) August 9, 2021
Bhai @elonmusk kya khayal hai ...??? https://t.co/esGJKXiMrC— umesh Tubachi (@tubachi_umesh) August 9, 2021
Nearly 15 million Indians have invested in digital wallets.
Crypto investments grew from about $923 million in April 2020 to nearly $6.6 billion in May 2021. There are different kinds of cryptocurrencies, and the largest and the most popular one is Bitcoin. When selling Bitcoin holdings, users can choose a fiat currency, such as the Indian Rupee (INR) or exchange it for another cryptocurrency, such as Dogecoin, Ether among others.
