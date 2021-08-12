Indian Opposition Stages 'Mega March' in Delhi Seeking Government's Response to Farm Laws, Pegasus

So far the government has kept schtum about the Pegasus snooping scandal after it was revealed that around 300 Indians including politicians and activists were being spied on through the phones.

Indian opposition parties on Thursday came together for a "mega march" in New Delhi to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to break its silence over the Pegasus spyware scandal and other vital issues like the controversial trio of farm laws.

Rahul Gandhi, a top member of the Congress party, along with others from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena Party, poured out of the Parliament building and marched to Vijay Chowk square in the capital while carrying banners.

Vijay Chowk is located in front of the presidential residence in the heart of Delhi, minutes away from the Parliament building.

​Videos posted on social media show several politicians walking alongside heavy security – they are chanting and carrying banners reading messages such as "Stop the murder of democracy."

Opposition leaders and MPs march from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk protesting against 'murder of democracy'. Rahul Gandhi among others participate in the protest @DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/RdALNMeM8y — Shemin (@shemin_joy) August 12, 2021

​The march comes after opposition leaders met to discuss a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping scandal, farm laws, and other issues.

Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised opposition parties for their conduct in Parliament after the curtain was brought down on the monsoon session early this year.

"This is the first time when the glass gate of a lobby has been been broken that injured a security personnel. The congress party has disrupted discussions in the Parliament. It's very unfortunate. Everybody wanted to know about the COVID situation. But when the Parliament was in session, not one discussion on the COVID situation could happen. It's unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have come to the roads," Sambit Patra, a BJP spokesperson, said.

It's unfortunate how Opposition parties are protesting on road: Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson#News pic.twitter.com/M7sk1Gsan1 — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) August 12, 2021

​The development comes a day after M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice-President and chairman of the Upper House Rajya Sabha, broke down as he addressed the opposition's antics:

Rajya Sabha Chairman Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji broke down today while reading his speech on yesterday incident of M.P unruly behavior.....!!!

Vice President got really emotional on how M.P's conducted themselves. Shame on those M.P's....!!! pic.twitter.com/7Vk6Soth2M — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) August 11, 2021

Meanwhile, opposition parties are demanding that the government

pressing with their demand that the government must explain why it hadn't addressed the farmers of India, who have been protesting around Delhi and in a host of Indian state since November 2020. Farmers want revocation of three farm laws passed last September.

Opposing leaders have also been asking the government to disclose how over 300 Indians, including journalists and politicians, were being spied on through Israeli spyware "Pegasus".