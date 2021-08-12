Register
08:52 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.

    India's Main Opposition Party Congress Says Its Twitter Account Has Been Blocked

    © AFP 2021 / DENIS CHARLET
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:159:2715:1686_1200x675_80_0_0_e4bc61d3ad50bbb603408d1e296c82ce.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202108121083586011-indias-main-opposition-party-congress-says-its-twitter-account-has-been-blocked/

    Five days ago, the Twitter account of key Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was suspended after India's child rights agency, the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, complained that he'd violated the law by posting a picture of the family of a young Dalit girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi last week.

    India’s main opposition party Congress on Thursday claimed that its official Twitter account has been blocked by the microblogging site, sharing a screenshot of its profile on Facebook and Instagram.

    In a message posted in Hindi, the party said: "We were not scared when our leaders were put in jails, then why'd we be afraid when our Twitter accounts have now been locked? We are the Congress... we will fight, [we will] continue to fight.”

    “If raising a voice for justice for a rape victim is a crime, we will commit such crime 100 times. Hail India… Truth Shall Prevail,” the message further read.

    In an Instagram post, the party blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the suspension.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Congress (@incindia)

    Apart from this, the Twitter accounts of several prominent Congress politicians have also been frozen for “violating rules against posting private information”.

    These leaders include Congress national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, and Telangana state's party leader Manickam Tagore along with two other key members: Ajay Maken, and Sushmita Dev.

    In each case, the content was found in breach of Twitter rules, and the user was asked to appeal in case he/she thought it was incorrectly blocked.

    Clarifying its position regarding the blocking of the accounts of the Congress party and several party leaders, a Twitter spokesperson said the company’s rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone on its service.

    “We have taken proactive action on several hundred tweets that posted an image that violated our rules, and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety. We strongly encourage everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation,” the spokesperson added.

    Other Congress leaders have reacted sharply to Twitter's move.

    Just a few days ago, the account of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also suspended, after he'd posted an image showing a Dalit couple mourning the death of their nine-year-old daughter, who was allegedly raped and murdered in the capital last week.

    Related:

    Congress Party Accuses Modi Government of Censoring Parliamentary Proceedings
    Twitter Removes Rahul Gandhi's Tweet Revealing Identity of the Parents of a Rape Victim in Delhi
    Congress Members Protest in Delhi Against Twitter's Suspension of Rahul Gandhi's Account
    Tags:
    India, Indians, Indians, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, politics, Politics, politics, politics, Politics, twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik News
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse