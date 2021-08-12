Death Toll in Himachal Pradesh Landslide Jumps to 13, Nearly 30 People Still Missing - Video

The death toll in a massive landslide incident that struck India's Himachal Pradesh state on Wednesday has risen to 13, the rescue team stated on Thursday.
While over 14 people have been rescued so far, 30-40 people travelling in a state-run bus, a truck and cars are reportedly missing in the debris after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway.
The rescue team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tweeted a video of them retrieving the wreckage of the bus from the debris.
The wreckage of the Bus found early morning today.#kinnaurlandslide pic.twitter.com/b0y5CS8pHy— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 12, 2021
As the rescue operation is underway, Himachal Pradesh State Chief Jai Ram Thakur said, "We still don't know the total number of passengers who were travelling on the bus. The bus is still buried under debris. If the weather permits, Army will deploy its chopper for the rescue operation. I plan to visit the landslide site in Kinnaur today."
निगुलसेरी, किन्नौर में रेस्क्यू ऑप्रेशन जारी है,कई लोगों को सुरक्षित निकाला गया है।— Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) August 12, 2021
इस हादसे में कुछ लोगों की दुःखद मृत्यु भी हुई।
ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति एवं शोकग्रस्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें।
घायलों को स्वास्थ्य लाभ शीघ्र प्राप्त हो, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। pic.twitter.com/Yy6yRR6Jn4
While the ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and district administration are carrying out the rescue operation, several videos of the landslide are making the rounds on the internet.
These video clips show boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside with a roar before crashing into vehicles on the highway.
Visuals of shooting stones and landslide at the landslide site near Nugalsari, Kinnaur, HP at 1300 Hrs today. 10 dead bodies have been retrieved so far from the rubble. 14 people have been rescued. #kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur pic.twitter.com/iuEfLTPY6u— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
Another dead body retrieved from the spot. Total 5 dead bodies have been retrieved till now. Rescue mission is on.#kinnaurlandslide #Kinnaur #ITBP pic.twitter.com/zqwL8cTRFd— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
4 dead bodies retrieved and 7 injured rescued by ITBP from the landslide zone on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway near Nugulsari, District- #Kinnaur, HP today. 17th, 43rd and 19th Battalion ITBP are conducting the rescue operations#Himveers pic.twitter.com/5iC2u5dsQU— ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 11, 2021
This is the second major landslide to have hit Himachal Pradesh state in the span of just over 15 days. On 30 July, another landslide caused a stretch of the road to collapse as a hillside crashed due to incessant rain.
#HimachalPradesh— Rajinder S Nagarkoti (@nagarkoti) July 30, 2021
NH 707 along Paonta-Shillai stretch blocked near Barwas due to #landslide in Kamrau Tehsil of #Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh
No loss of life reported. pic.twitter.com/kJdFjOWDT4
