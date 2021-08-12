Register
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel remove a damaged truck during a rescue operation at the site of a landslide in Kinnaur district in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, India, August 11, 2021

    Death Toll in Himachal Pradesh Landslide Jumps to 13, Nearly 30 People Still Missing - Video

    The ongoing monsoon season in India has spelled disaster, as incidents of floods, landslides, and cloudbursts in several states are causing deaths, the destruction of property, and mass evacuations.

    The death toll in a massive landslide incident that struck India's Himachal Pradesh state on Wednesday has risen to 13, the rescue team stated on Thursday.

    While over 14 people have been rescued so far, 30-40 people travelling in a state-run bus, a truck and cars are reportedly missing in the debris after the landslide blocked the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway.

    The rescue team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) tweeted a video of them retrieving the wreckage of the bus from the debris.

    ​As the rescue operation is underway, Himachal Pradesh State Chief Jai Ram Thakur said, "We still don't know the total number of passengers who were travelling on the bus. The bus is still buried under debris. If the weather permits, Army will deploy its chopper for the rescue operation. I plan to visit the landslide site in Kinnaur today."

    While the ITBP, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and district administration are carrying out the rescue operation, several videos of the landslide are making the rounds on the internet.

    These video clips show boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside with a roar before crashing into vehicles on the highway. 

    ​This is the second major landslide to have hit Himachal Pradesh state in the span of just over 15 days. On 30 July, another landslide caused a stretch of the road to collapse as a hillside crashed due to incessant rain.

    Related:

    'Scariest Landslide': 100M Road Stretch Vanishes in Seconds After Mountain Cracks in India - Video
    Life, Traffic Disrupted as Landslides Wreck Havoc in Parts of Himachal Pradesh, India - Video
    Dozens Trapped Under Debris After Major Landslide in India – Videos
