Watch House Drifting Away as Flooding in India's Uttar Pradesh Intensifies

The rainy season arrived in India last month, causing devastating floods and landslides throughout the country. Dozens of Indians have lost their lives, houses and livelihoods this monsoon season, which is expected to linger through September.

As intense floods have hit the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a video has emerged on social media, showing a house floating in the muddy water of the swollen Ganges, in the Mirzapur District.

According to the NDTV, Ganges River is flowing above the "danger level", flooding and damaging human establishments located near its banks in Uttar Pradesh.

Floods have affected one third of Uttar Pradesh - 600 + villages in 24 districts . Ganga , Yamuna and other rivers above danger mark in many places. These visuals are from Mirzapur in eastern UP where the Ganga is swollen … pic.twitter.com/VNIcOt5twr — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 12, 2021

22 out of the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh are currently under distress due to heavy monsoons. Along with the Ganges, the water levels in other rivers, the Yamuna, Betwa, Sharda, Kuwano, and Chambal -- have risen dangerously.

Videos showing the plight of locals in flood-affected regions have been surfacing on Twitter. Rural dwellers can be seen walking or taking boats to safer places with whatever little they could gather from their damaged homes.

Hoping to calm the fury of "mother Ganga", people from the water-logged areas can be seen offering prayers to the Holy Ganges.

Flood situation in mirzapur almost 100 village submerged inside ganga and river water level is increasing every hour no one is looking into the situation.@aajtak @ZeeNewsEnglish @ABPNews @ndtv . pic.twitter.com/EPO4itQq6q — SHIVAM MISHRA (@SHIVAMM47693297) August 11, 2021

River #Ganga at #Mirzapur Site in #Uttar Pradesh Continues to flow Above Danger Level pic.twitter.com/7xGFFJDEEz — Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast (@CWCOfficial_FF) August 11, 2021

​The Ganges continues to flow above its danger level in Mirzapur #UttarPradesh. Several villages are marooned and villagers are using boats to migrate to a safer ground. Unprecedented #floods in UP, say villagers

On 11 August, the Ganges was flowing at the 78.25-metre level and creeping up at a rate of one centimetre per hour, UP officials revealed to the media. The 'danger level' set for the river is 77.724 metres.

Uttar Pradesh State Chief Yogi Adityanath has been taking aerial surveys of the flood-affected regions.

In a meeting with officials, Adityanath said more flood posts and helpline numbers need to be set up around water-filled parts of the State. He further directed the officials to ensure the proper distribution of food and medicine to people re-locating to safer places.

Rescue operations are also being carried out to help people stuck in the flooded areas of the state.

Along with Uttar Pradesh, similar situations caused by flooding rivers have wrecked havoc in the Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Bihar states of India, killing people and damaging property.