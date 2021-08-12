Indian Space Research Organisation Fails to Place Earth Observation Satellite in Orbit

The Earth observation satellite EOS-03, launched on Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR in Sriharikota, failed to reach orbit due to a "performance anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage", according to ISRO.
"Due to a technical anomaly observed in the cryogenic stage, ISRO's GSLV-F10/EOS-03 Mission could not be fully accomplished", said Kailasavadivoo Sivan, the chairman of ISRO.
The launch took place earlier in the day, and the satellite was planned to be placed in a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit by the GSLV-F10 and then reach its final geostationary orbit.
The inability to place the satellite in the orbit marks the first failure of an Indian space launch since 2017, after 14 consecutive successful missions.
